What Happened to Ryan Wingo? Is Texas WR Out With Injury?

For the first time in a long time, Texas seems to be giving its fans reasons to hope for success. The Longhorns’ offense is dominating the Commodores, and star WR Ryan Wingo is a crucial part of that. But he has now left the game with an injury after a major moment, sparking worry among fans.

The 19-year-old became a hero for connecting with Arch Manning for that massive 75-yard TD on the very first play. However, the WR is now in the locker room, dealing with what looks like a hand/finger injury. This happened in the first quarter itself, a connection on another screen pass that earned Texas a first down. Ryan Wingo came back to the sidelines with his injured thumb wrapped in a bandage before halftime.

However, he did not have his helmet on. WR Emmett Mosely is stepping up instead, and just hauled in a TD in the 3rd quarter. As of publication, Wingo did not return for play. Just adds to previous injury concerns for the Longhorns.

Arch Manning, who is back after completing concussion protocol, needed Wingo by his side to help swing the game towards Texas. Entering the Vanderbilt game, the WR was the leading receiver in the room, with 29 catches and 504 receiving yards. He was a key player for the Commodores’ defense to be on the lookout for. Wingo already proved his might with that game-defining TD. Arch Manning needed more of that from the WR.

That first-play TD from Wingo might’ve made this game his best, had he not taken the blow to his thumb. Last week’s Mississippi State game comes in at a close second. But most importantly, these two games prove that Arch Manning and Wingo have finally found their much-needed connection.

Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo are banking on their bond for success

The Bulldogs’ game has become lore in Austin after that insane 17-point comeback from Arch Manning. But he wouldn’t be able to get all that credit without the contributions of Ryan Wingo. He pulled off a play similar to the 75-yard TD against MSU. It came at the beginning of that 17-point comeback, as the QB1 connected with the WR, who then established a massive 62-yard gain.

Coming into the Vanderbilt game, Ryan Wingo opened up about his longstanding bond with Arch Manning. “We up here together all day, and that bond is going to keep increasing as the time goes on,” he said recently. The QB built a rapport with Wingo during his recruitment days. Manning also supported his teammate at a youth football camp that the latter organized in St. Louis, which really cemented their relationship.

It’s taken a few hits this season, as the last time their connection was this good was in the San Houston game. Ryan Wingo, before the Mississippi game, tallied 5 games with less than 40 receiving yards. Arch Manning, troubled with a lackluster show from the O-line, has also been forced into incompletions. But now, it seems like Manning and Wingo are going to come back strong.

The QB already looks like a whole new player against the Commodores today. Wingo, if he remains out for the rest of the night, will still get his due share in the limelight for that TD. The Longhorns have caught a lot of bad rap for their offense, but Wingo is still a serious threat to defenses. Returning this year after a brilliant season last year, the WR won’t go out without a lot of noise. Ryan Wingo hopes to cause more uproar during this important stretch of games for Texas.