What Happened To Zechariah Poyser? Will the Injured Miami Safety Return Against Texas A&M?

Miami is already having a troublesome time against the Aggies today. However, the Texas A&M offense has been giving the Hurricanes’ defense a run for its money. And in this tense environment, the Hurricanes lost talented safety Zechariah Poyser.

Poyser was down on the field after making a tackle in the 3rd quarter, which forced him to leave the game. He entered the locker room with an apparent left shoulder injury. His departure can prove to be a problem for Miami, since the Aggies’ offense has already put up 197 yards on the board. Before his injury, Poyser was able to haul in 5 total tackles. The Hurricanes move freshman Bryce Fitzgerald to Poyser’s spot.

Further details on his injury are awaited.

This is a developing story.