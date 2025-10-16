What Happens if OSU Commit Jamier Brown Wins NIL Lawsuit? Ripple Effect on State of Ohio and Beyond

Change is brewing in Ohio, and it’s coming from the hands of a teenager who can run a 4.4 forty. Huber Heights Wayne’s own Jamier Brown, the top-ranked WR in the class of 2027, recently filed a lawsuit in Franklin County against the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), challenging the state’s rules that prevent high school athletes from profiting from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). If he is successful, the case could have significant implications not only for Ohio but potentially for high school athletes nationwide.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Jamier Brown, and why is he challenging Ohio’s NIL rules?

“I want to share something that I hope can help make a real change for high school athletes in Ohio,” Jamier Brown wrote on X on October 15. “I’m filing a case in court to challenge the current Ohio School Athletic Association rules that stop athletes from using their name, image, and likeness.” At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he is everything Brian Hartline dreams about. The Ohio State commit is ESPN’s No. 2 overall prospect for 2027, already drawing comparisons to former Buckeye greats. But this time, it’s not his route running making headlines, it’s his fight off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



Jamier Brown and his mother, Jasmine, have taken the OHSAA to court, arguing that its rule banning high school NIL deals unfairly limits athletes’ rights. “I’m being raised by an amazing single mom,” he said. “I want to be able to use my name, image, and likeness to help my family financially… NIL can make that possible for me and many other student-athletes in Ohio.” For a player projected to earn over $100,000 annually, this is about opportunity, independence, and fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Understanding Ohio’s current NIL restrictions for high school athletes

Ohio is one of just six states still refusing to let high school athletes profit off their NIL. The OHSAA’s blanket ban prevents any athlete from signing endorsement deals, monetizing social media, or even licensing their own name on trading cards, opportunities already available in 44 other states.

AD

Jamier Brown’s attorney, Luke Fedlam, criticized the current practice. “OHSAA’s blanket ban not only singles out Ohio’s high school student athletes for unequal treatment,” he said. “But it also unlawfully suppresses their economic liberties, freedom of expression, and restrains competition in the NIL marketplace.” For Brown, NIL could mean tutoring, training, and financial relief for his family. For Ohio, it could mean keeping elite athletes from bolting to NIL-friendly states.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What Jamier Brown’s Legal Challenge Could Mean for the OHSAA?

Jamier Brown’s legal team argues that OHSAA’s policy violates basic economic and free speech rights. The complaint details multiple NIL offers, including trading card deals worth six figures that he can’t touch under current rules. It’s a case that could set the precedent for every high school athlete in Ohio. If the court sides with Brown, the OHSAA may be forced to act fast, perhaps through an emergency vote to legalize NIL statewide. And once one domino falls, others will follow.

What would be the ripple effect if Jamier Brown wins and could reshape NIL rules across state lines?

If Jamier Brown wins, expect a full-on NIL tidal wave. Ohio’s athletic directors could call a statewide referendum by the end of the month, giving student-athletes the green light to cash in on their own brand. OHSAA’s Tim Stried hinted that such a vote would allow deals for appearances, endorsements, and social media promotions.

“If passed, the proposed new bylaw would allow student-athletes to enter into an agreement and be compensated for their name, image, and likeness through appearances, licensing, social media, endorsements and/or the use of branding based on their public recognition or notoriety,” the media director said. If passed, Ohio might finally join the modern college recruiting culture. A Brown victory could pressure the remaining holdout states to cave. Because once one top recruit turns a courtroom win into a financial model, the others will follow the playbook.

What does this mean for Ohio State recruiting and future high school stars?

If Jamier Brown opens the NIL floodgates, the Buckeyes could become a recruiting goldmine. No more losing elite in-state talent to states like Florida or California. While this lawsuit is technically about the impact it could have on the high school star, Fedlam summed it up perfectly. “It’s also about the impact he can have on thousands of other high school student athletes, both now and well into the future,” he said.

If he wins, Ohio’s NIL map will be redrawn, and the rest of the nation will have to follow suit.