What Hugh Freeze and AD John Cohen Said On Auburn’s Recruiting Struggles

At one point, Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class was flying high, sitting at No. 8 in the nation, according to On3. But fast-forward to the present, and the drop has been dramatic. The Tigers have slipped all the way to 66th. However, on a recent episode of See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, HC Hugh Freeze addressed the shift.

He didn’t sound panicked. Instead, Freeze explained that Auburn is playing the long game, taking a more rule-abiding approach in the new era of recruiting shaped by the NCAA’s $2.8 billion antitrust settlement. “I think it’s a long game play for us that I think is gonna work out in our favor, because we’re doing it very transparent in the way we believe the settlement is written to operate, if that makes any sense,” stated Freeze. In short: Auburn’s playing chess, not checkers, in the NIL age.

Well, Auburn’s 2026 class still has a few bright spots. 4-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris leads the group, joined by three-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali and versatile four-star athlete Peyton Falzone. But the Tigers have taken some tough hits on the trail. Shadarius Toodle flipped to Georgia. Devin Carter chose FSU. Denairius Gray is heading to Kentucky. And LB JaMichael Garrett? He backed off his Auburn pledge and reopened his recruitment. Although under Hugh Freeze, recruiting setbacks like this are rare. But right now, the Tigers are in regroup mode, trying to steady the ship and rebuild momentum.

On July 14, Auburn insider Justin Hokanson revealed a key message from the top: Auburn isn’t panicking, but it’s staying ready. Athletic Director John Cohen made it clear: if new data from the SEC or Deloitte signals a need to shift course, the Tigers will pivot. There’s still plenty of time before the early signing period in December, and Cohen emphasized the program won’t hesitate. Moreover, when asked if Auburn has the funding and booster backing to move fast if needed, Cohen didn’t flinch. “Auburn is prepared to do what it takes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze is standing firm in his belief in the current squad. “You’ll hear him [Freeze] say it Tuesday at SEC Media Days — I love this year’s Auburn roster,” shared Hokanson. Then Freeze doubled down, stating, “I love this team.” So, confidence at the top. Flexibility in the plan. And Auburn’s not out; they’re just playing it smart.

Even with Auburn sitting low in the 2026 recruiting rankings, Cohen isn’t sweating it. He’s betting big on Hugh Freeze to finish strong, and he’s not shy about it. “You can’t confuse patience with inactivity. This man, who was just sitting right here, is as active a recruiter as any coach I’ve ever seen in any sport,” said Cohen. “I just spent two hours in a car with him, and he was called by seven different recruits. They called him.” So, that kind of connection doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built on trust, energy, and non-stop hustle. In short: Cohen knows it, and he believes Freeze is just getting started.

Since taking the reins in 2023, Hugh Freeze has reeled in back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025. Although the talent is stacking up, the on-field results haven’t quite followed. Heading into the 2025 season, Freeze holds an 11-14 record with just one bowl appearance. So, the foundation is there; now it’s time to turn potential into wins.

But even as Auburn’s recruiting starts to trend upward, Cohen didn’t shy away from addressing the struggles. His take on the situation didn’t stop at optimism.

John Cohen’s perspective on Auburn’s current situation

Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class has taken a sharp dive since June, driven by 4 key decommitments. Hugh Freeze and John Cohen say the drop reflects the program’s cautious approach in the new revenue-sharing era. Both believe Auburn is playing by the book, unlike some others. “Truthfully, we haven’t had that many in the football building yet that we’ve gotten the word back on,” stated Freeze. Now, with the new $20.5 million cap in play and third-party NIL deals skirting the limits, Auburn’s strategy is focused on sustainability, even if it means short-term hits.

However, John Cohen pulled back the curtain on Auburn’s early dealings with NIL GO, and he didn’t sugarcoat it. Right now, the process feels unpredictable. “It’s a little hit or miss right now,” admitted Cohen. But “You’re convinced that something that a businessperson in the business community put through is gonna go through and sail through, and it doesn’t,” he explained. “And then you’re convinced that something that everybody else puts in probably isn’t going to go through, and it does. But I think we’re all going to go through this learning experience.” So, for Auburn, it’s a game of patience, navigating a system that’s still finding its footing.

But John Cohen didn’t hold back when praising Hugh Freeze’s hands-on approach to recruiting. While some programs leave NIL and recruiting talks to a separate team, that’s not the case at Auburn. “There are staffs out there in which the head coach really isn’t part of that process, that there’s a separate group. Not Hugh Freeze, he’s personally in the middle of it,” said Cohen. “And it takes a lot of time, but no matter what he’s doing at that moment, he stops everything in his life to talk to those recruits and to talk to their families.” That kind of commitment doesn’t just stand out, it sets the tone. Now, let’s see if it all pays off.