What Is Akheem Mesidor’s Ethnicity, Nationality & Religion? Everything You Need to Know About Miami Star

This season, the Miami Hurricanes have become a top defensive team, placing sixth in the nation by allowing only 13.8 points each game. Akheem Mesidor, who has become a prominent player for the Canes, is a vital component of the defense. His performance is anticipated to be vital in containing the Texas A&M offense at the start of Miami’s 2025 College Football Playoff campaign. Mesidor’s background, including his ethnicity, religion, and nationality, provides a more comprehensive view of the athlete now that he is being recognized.

Over his four seasons with the Hurricanes, Akheem Mesidor has recorded 121 total tackles, including 67 solo stops. His journey to the 2025 season was not without obstacles, as he missed most of the 2023 campaign due to injuries to both feet. Still, Mesidor returned stronger the following season, reestablishing himself as a core contributor to Miami’s defensive front.

“I know what it takes,” Mesidor said regarding his 2023 injury. “It just felt good to be back. I felt kind of sluggish, but that happens with most people when they come back from a missed season. I feel like I started slow, finished off strong. I feel like the spring is going very well, so I feel like I’m getting back to myself as well.”

Mesidor’s contributions led Miami to a 10-3 finish in the conference. He posted 32 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, and 5.5 sacks that season. And now, he will have to lead the Miami defense to hold off against A&M’s Marcel Reed, especially after he doubled down on offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III’s comments on Reuben Bain Jr.

His performance this season earned him First-Team All-ACC honors.

Where Is Akheem Mesidor From, and What Is His Nationality?

Akheem Mesidor was born on April 5, 2001, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He spent his early years before moving to Florida to complete high school and pursue college football. He holds Canadian nationality and, although Canadian-born, has spent much of his adult life in the United States competing at the collegiate level.

What Is Akheem Mesidor’s Ethnicity

Public reporting indicates that Mesidor has Haitian heritage. While he grew up in culturally diverse Ottawa and speaks both English and French, his family roots trace back to Haiti.

In this context, Ethnicity refers to cultural and ancestral background rather than nationality. In Mesidor’s case, that means he is of Haitian descent, despite being born and raised in Canada.

What Is Akheem Mesidor’s Religion?

No publicly available information confirms Akheem Mesidor’s religious beliefs. Like many athletes, Mesidor has kept his faith private, and his interviews and public profiles focus primarily on his football career rather than personal religious views. As a result, his religion has not been documented by reliable sources.

The season could shift from good to great for Mesidor. The first step would be getting past SEC powerhouse Texas A&M in the opening round of the playoffs. With tensions already rising between the two sides, the matchup is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown for fans. With Akheem Mesidor in the back and Reuben Bain Jr. already hyped up, Miami could go and do the unthinkable.