What Is Antwan Raymond’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring his Family Roots and Background

Antwan Raymond burst onto the Rutgers scene as a true freshman and made an immediate mark. At 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, he’s a compact powerhouse, grinding out 457 yards on 100 carries with eight TDs; second only to Kyle Monangai. However, Raymond isn’t just a runner; he’s a tackle-breaker, a guy who refuses to go down easy. And this season, he’ll share the load in a three-back rotation, but if he hits his stride early, don’t be surprised if he becomes the Scarlet Knights’ go-to back. But how did Rutgers land this running back talent? That’s where his journey gets interesting.

Where is Antwan Raymond from, and what is his nationality?

Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Antwan Raymond brought his Canadian roots to the U.S. and quickly made waves at Clearwater Academy International in Florida. Then, in his final high school season, he racked up a staggering 1,884 rushing yards and 22 TDs. That blazing performance didn’t go unnoticed; Raymond earned B1G Freshman of the Week honors in December 2024.

On top of that, his journey is more than stats; it’s a blend of Canadian toughness and American football smarts, showing a player ready to shine in any arena.

What is Antwan Raymond’s ethnicity?

Antwan Raymond's roots trace back to Montreal, but his game has grown south of the border. While his exact ethnicity isn't publicly shared, his journey speaks volumes. From dominating at Clearwater Academy in Florida to lighting up the B1G, he's shown skill, grit, and adaptability. So, every carry tells a story of versatility and relentless drive. In short, he's not just playing the game; he's mastering it across cultures.

Is Antwan Raymond African-American?

Given Montreal’s rich cultural diversity, it is possible that Raymond’s family background is multicultural. Without explicit information, it would be speculative to call him African-American.

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

When it comes to faith, Antwan Raymond keeps it private. Moreover, his social handles reflect more of his athletic feats and personal milestones, not his religious beliefs. So, no posts, no quotes, and no clues. Right now, what’s clear is his focus: football, growth, and making an impact on the field. Growing up in Quebec, Antwan Raymon dominated the Quebec Juvenile Division 3 league, leading his squad to a provincial championship. But the path wasn’t all smooth; when his school’s football program folded, Raymond pivoted, reclassifying into the 2024 recruiting class. And Rutgers coach Greg Schiano immediately recognized his maturity and readiness. Once on campus, Raymond wasted no time making waves, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after a breakout performance against Michigan State. So fast, tough, and versatile, he’s quickly become a cornerstone in the Scarlet Knights’ backfield.