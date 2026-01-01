What Is Atticus Sappington’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

After transferring from Oregon State, Atticus Sappington has established himself as a standout placekicker for the Oregon Ducks. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder is one of the most reliable legs in the Big 10, earning automatic extra points for the Ducks with a 100% XP rate. He’s the reason Oregon is ranked among the top five special teams in the country.

Let’s get to know more about his roots, beliefs, and family background, which shaped Sappington beyond the uprights.

Where is Atticus Sappington from, and what is Atticus Sappington’s nationality?

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Atticus Sappington is a born American citizen. He attended Central Catholic High School and played under the guidance of coach Steve Pyne. He was a dual-sport athlete who also played soccer during his high school days. He joined the football program in high school during his sophomore year. In the two seasons he played for Central Catholic, he scored 30 of 35 field goals, with an 88% extra points completion rate.

Sappington is a three-star prospect stepping out of high school and joined Oregon State as a part of the 2021 class. He made his collegiate debut, kicking 60 yards against Idaho in his freshman year, and redshirted that season. After a redshirt freshman year, during which he converted 92.9% from the field and scored 88 points for the team, he transferred to Oregon through the transfer portal.

His move to Oregon kept him close to his home, a two-hour drive away from his hometown, Portland.

“With my parents being close to home, it was the right move for me,” said Atticus Sappington after transferring to Oregon. “It was time for me to move on. I couldn’t be more excited to be here and be part of a Big 10 team and be able to work here and have the discipline and mentality to get it done on and off the field and make some big plays.”

Moving from Oregon State to Oregon unlocked his clutch game. He is not tied to the No. 28 kickers this season, earning the Big Ten Special Team Player of the Week honor twice, the fourth time throughout his career.

What is Atticus Sappington’s ethnicity?

Atticus Sappington is a born American. Though his specific ethnicity remains private, both of his parents hold American nationality. His father, Adam Sappington, a renowned executive chef and the owner of Portland-based restaurant ‘The Country Cat,’ grew up on a farm in central Missouri, where his hard work shaped his roots.

Atticus’ mother, Jackie Sappington, a renowned culinary figure and co-owner of The Country Cat, carved her own path in the U.S., moving to Portland in 1995. However, there is no credible information available on the origins of her family’s roots.

Is Atticus Sappington Christian?

Yes, Atticus Sappington is a Christian who lives by the Bible’s verses. He credits his growth as a part of God’s play. He stays humble, despite big achievements, living by the verse “Romans 8:18,” which states, “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”

A post shared by Atticus Sappington

He also believes that the move to Autzen from Oregon State was a gift from God.

“I love Autzen. It’s really a special place. I think Autzen is a historic arena,” Atticus Sappington said. “I’m really honored to have the privilege of kicking in there, and I don’t take that for granted. It’s really a gift from God to be able to do that, and I love kicking in there. It’s a really great feel.”