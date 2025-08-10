What is Barry Odom’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Purdue HC

“I feel the responsibility now for Purdue University as a football program to get back into the area that we’re competing and winning championships.” This is what Barry Odom said as he came to Purdue to turn around the Big 10 program. But turning around a program like Purdue that went 1-11 in 2024? It was always going to be a tough ask, and yet Odom’s previous successes at UNLV and Arkansas screamed quality.

Coming to Purdue, Odom earned a $36 million contract back in December 2024 that will gradually increase till 2030. It’s a promising sum for a head coach who elevated Arkansas’s defense to 25th nationally, and his 13 interceptions were the second most in the 2020 campaign. Moreover, at UNLV, the Purdue head coach led the team to a 9-win season in just his first season, the first time for the program since 1979. All of these heroics have also resulted in rewards both on the field and financially for Odom.

What is Barry Odom’s net worth in 2025?

Currently, Barry Odom’s net worth is estimated at approximately $40-45 million, which includes the money he is earning from his Purdue contract and the money he has made. These estimates also include the $6 million he is getting in 2025, along with other promised bonuses. These include $150,000 for Big 10 success, $120,000 for second place, and $45,000 for third place in the Big 10. But that’s not all.

Odom’s Purdue contract also promises him a $600,000 bonus for winning a national title, along with $525,000 for making it to the championship game. Subsequently, the money reduces from $450,000 to $112,500 from making it to the final four to just being eligible for a bowl game. Then there are personal bonuses, too.

Odom is also promised a $150,000 sum for winning the national coach of the year and another $75,000 for being the Big 10’s coach of the year. Apart from that, on exceeding the national average graduation rate, the head coach is promised a $90,000 sum along with $45,000-$90,000 for achieving GPA targets. As for Odom’s buyout, it is specified to be up to 75% of the remaining base salary if fired without cause.

Salary, contract & career earnings of Purdue HC?

Barry Odom’s coaching career has spanned over two decades, starting from Ada (OK) as an assistant to being a graduate assistant for Missouri in 2003. From then on, his career took off, and Odom rose through Missouri’s internal ranks, becoming the head coach and staying there until 2019. But when in 2020 Arkansas came calling, Odom’s career took a detour for good, as the path for his head coaching jobs later became wide open after his performances as DC at Arkansas.

During Odom’s tenure at Missouri, he earned approximately $9.4 million from 2016 to 2019 as a head coach and was earning about $2.35 million annually. Moreover, his stint as an assistant at Missouri for 8 years reportedly brought Odom around $1-2 million, although exact figures are still hard to speculate. Exiting Missouri in 2019, Odom joined Arkansas on a $1.2-1.5 million per year contract over three years from 2020 to 2022. Whereas at UNLV, the paycheck became more glittery.

At UNLV, Odom reportedly earned around $1.75 million in 2023, which was promised to increase to around $2.4 million by 2028. At UNLV, though, Odom’s total earnings are estimated to be around $4 million, including bonuses. However, at Purdue, the promise of earning even more is quite real. Why? Odom’s contract stipulates a $6.5 million sum by 2028, and by 2030 it will hover around $7.25 million.

All of these total earnings likely range from $60 to $65 million at the end of Odom’s Purdue tenure. But even excluding Purdue, Odom has done well for himself and has earned around $25 million till now through various stints. Now, apart from the contract money, the estimates exclude other perks like the annual vehicle stipend that is around $15,000 for Purdue and relocation allowance, etc., that could increase the figure by $1-2 million.