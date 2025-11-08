What is Behren Morton’s NIL Deals in 2025 – Salary with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Career Earnings

This season, the Red Raiders have gone all-in on the NIL era. Thanks to former Texas Tech OL turned billionaire Cody Campbell. With his help, while the program invested a massive $28M in NIL money, second only to Texas, that kind of spending has reshaped the Raiders in terms of recruiting as well as retention. Maybe with that, Texas Tech has retained its QB Behren Morton, who joined the program in 2021.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While getting such NIL earnings generally leads young athletes to spend it on cars, the 23 YO QB has used his NIL earnings to make a real impact. He purchased 150 acres of land in Cross Plains, Texas, and planned to turn the property into a steady stream of passive income by leasing it to hunters. But did his on-field performance help open the door to this opportunity?

ADVERTISEMENT

Behren Morton’s contract

As per NCAA rules, Morton’s days with the Raiders should last for 4 seasons. But the QB spent his freshman season as a ‘redshirt.’ That’s why he is now playing in his fifth season with this program, and he didn’t waste time making his presence felt.

In the game against Oregon State, Morton threw for 464 yards with 4 TDs. While his completion rate is 67.9% through nine games this season, the Raiders QB’s effort didn’t come without a paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Behren Morton’s salary?

Although Morton’s deal with Texas Tech has not been revealed yet, the standout QB makes money through his NIL partnership. Since July 2022, he has inked a deal with the Texas Tech NIL Collective, The Matador Club. Through that deal, they guaranteed that 100 football players would get $25000 annually. With that, while Morton is definitely earning a handsome amount, his other NIL deals help him climb the ranks of his name, image, and likeness value.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Behren Morton’s NIL deal net worth

As of August, Behren Morton’s NIL valuation has been projected at nearly $1 million, according to On3. But with his stunning display as a starter, his value now increases. As of now, his NIL valuation sits at a staggering $1.7 M, as per the ON3 NIL valuation. He’s also teamed up with Equity Sports. While those NIL deals place him among the top-valued QBs in CFB, his on-field heroics have only boosted his value.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hector Alvarez | Business Funding Coach (@hectorjalvarez) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In 9 games, he has thrown for 1,750 yards and 15 TDs so far this season. But not only this season, his last season’s performance also grabbed attention. He led the Red Raiders to a 4-1 finish, highlighted by a 34-14 Independence Bowl win over the Golden Bears. And his contribution to the Raiders was so great that the HC, Joey McGuire, praised him, saying, “If you cut Behren Morton, he bleeds Texas Tech red and black.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with Texas Tech entering their CFP dream with a No. 8 ranking as per the initial rank list and their Big 12 title game also seeming within reach with an 8-1 overall record, Morton’s stock is set to soar even higher. Although the Big 12’s availability report listed this QB as ‘probable’ ahead of their BYU game, On3’s Pete Nakos reported he will play in Saturday’s matchup.

While it appears we’ll see Morton’s potential on display against BYU, his NIL success also reflects the potential of sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behren Morton’s top NIL sponsors

With 7931 X followers, Morton’s NIL sponsors may increase in the future, but for now, his ON3 profile shows The Matador Club. It not only gives this QB a way of earning but also enhances his off-field popularity, and that totally matches his on-field performance.

In the Raiders’ season-opening matchup, Morton threw 16 of 20 passes for 201 yards with 4 touchdowns and led Texas Tech to a 67-7 win. Now, while all eyes are on Morton, whose health could make or break this dream season, BYU looms as a potential test. Will he keep his consistency against a nation-top-scoring defense?