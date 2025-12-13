What Is Brandon Chatman’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Brandon Chatman has become one of Navy’s most dynamic offensive weapons. He is a slot back/wide receiver who brings both explosiveness and versatility to the Midshipmen’s attack. As fans watch him break tackles and make plays on the field, many are curious about the man behind the jersey and his cultural background, faith, and roots. Brandon has carved out an impressive college career at the Naval Academy, but details about his personal identity remain largely private. Here’s what we know about Brandon Chatman’s ethnicity, religion, and nationality.​

What is Brandon Chatman’s ethnicity?

There is no publicly available information specifying Brandon Chatman’s ethnicity in official or widely recognized sources. While Chatman has been profiled extensively for his on-field accomplishments at Navy, where he’s racked up 1,159 career yards from scrimmage as a do-it-all playmaker, he hasn’t publicly discussed his ethnic heritage in interviews or team media.

What we do know is that he was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the son of Timothy Chatman and Tianni Brown. Chatman initially attended Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School. But he wasn’t getting recruiting looks. So, he transferred to Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale for his senior year. This is the same school where Navy legend Diego Fagot played.

During a COVID-shortened six-game regular season, Chatman finally got the chance to shine. He put up the numbers that eventually caught Navy’s attention. While his ethnicity remains undisclosed, his Florida roots and family background have clearly shaped the tough, resilient player he’s become.​

What is Brandon Chatman’s religion?

Brandon Chatman has not publicly disclosed his religious beliefs or faith practices in any available interviews, team bios, or social media content. The Naval Academy, where Chatman has spent his college years, does have a strong emphasis on character development and moral leadership. However, Chatman himself hasn’t spoken about whether he participates in any particular religious tradition. What comes through clearly in profiles of the 5-foot-9, 174-pound senior is his infectious positivity and the values instilled by his family.

Navy’s official athletics page describes him as someone who “brings a blend of toughness and joy that is infectious to his teammates.” It suggests a strong moral foundation even if the specifics of his faith aren’t public knowledge.

What is Brandon Chatman’s nationality?

Brandon Chatman is American. He was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. He has spent his entire college football career playing for the Navy Midshipmen. The senior snipe attended Calvary Christian Academy in his hometown before committing to the Naval Academy. He is majoring in cyber operations while balancing the demands of Division I football and the rigorous military training required of all midshipmen.

Chatman’s American football journey has been one of perseverance. He wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school. But his decision to transfer schools for his senior year proved pivotal in earning him a spot at Navy.

Over his four years in Annapolis, he’s developed into one of the offense’s most reliable weapons, posting a career average of 5.7 yards per carry and 12.6 yards per reception. In 2024, he started all 13 games and recorded 18 receptions for 257 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 250 yards and three more scores. His 2025 season saw him contribute 54 carries for 406 yards through the regular season. As an American student-athlete preparing for military service after graduation, Chatman shows a unique blend of athletic excellence and leadership development that defines the Naval Academy experience.​