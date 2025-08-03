What is Brent Key’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Georgia Tech HC

When it comes to steady risers in college football’s coaching ranks, few names generate as much buzz as Brent Key. Not only has he become a fixture at Georgia Tech, but his new contract and growing profile have fans wondering: what is Brent Key’s net worth in 2025? Let’s break down his financials—no tech-speak, no jargon, just the real deal about Key’s bank account.

Brent Key’s net worth for 2025 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. That number is thanks largely to his latest contract extension and recent salary hikes at Georgia Tech. Key’s been working up the coaching ladder for decades, but it’s his head-coaching gig in Atlanta that’s finally giving his bank balance a major boost.

2025–2029 $21.75 million Up to $1,375,000/year

Brent Key’s Contract: How Much Is He Earning?

Coach Name Brent Key

Contract Years Total Value Max Potential Bonus 2025–2029 $21.85 million Up to $1,375,000/year

Brent Key’s Salary

Key’s current deal is pretty straightforward: a five-year contract extension through 2029 at Georgia Tech, signed in late 2023.

Contract Years Total Salary 2025 $4,150,000 2026 $4,250,000 2027 $4,350,000 2028 $4,450,000 2029 $4,550,000

Brent Key was reportedly going to make $3 million in 2025 with a $100,000 increment every year, but he received an increment in December 2024, which raised his base salary to $4.15 million with a $100,000 increment every year.

Brent Key’s contract with Georgia Tech goes beyond just base salary, with a robust structure of performance-based bonuses and special incentives that can substantially increase his annual earnings. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how these bonuses work and the extra perks included in his agreement:

Performance Bonuses: How Key Can Boost His Pay

Maximum Bonus Potential: Key’s bonuses can reach up to $1,375,000 in a single year if he hits several top-end performance incentives.

Accrual Rules: Some are not cumulative: if he reaches a higher-level goal (for example, winning the ACC Championship), he gets only the bigger payout for that category (just $100,000, not $50,000 + $100,000 for making and then winning the championship).



Others are cumulative: Achievements like regular season wins build on one another (winning 8 games gets $100,000, and 10 wins adds another $100,000)

Make ACC Championship Game $50,000 No Win ACC Championship Game $100,000 No (gets $100,000, not $50,000 + $100,000) 6 Regular Season Wins & Make Non-CFP Bowl $50,000 No 6 Wins & Win Non-CFP Bowl $100,000 No Reach CFP First Round $200,000 No Reach CFP Quarterfinals $350,000 No Reach CFP Semifinals $500,000 No Reach CFP National Championship Game $600,000 No Win CFP National Championship $800,000 No Win at least 8 Regular Season Games $100,000 Yes Win at least 10 Regular Season Games $100,000 Yes ACC Coach of the Year $25,000 Yes National Coach of the Year $50,000 Yes Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 950 $50,000 No (see below) APR of 960 $75,000 No APR of 970 or better $100,000 No

If the Georgia Tech Athletic Association terminates Brent Key’s contract in 2025, he would be paid 100% of his remaining unpaid contract. This severance percentage decreases in subsequent years: it drops to 70% if terminated in 2026, 60% in 2027, and 50% in either 2028 or 2029. This structure offers strong early security but builds in financial flexibility for the program over time.

Brent Key’s Career Earnings

Brent Key has made a total of $13,698,340 in his career. The position-wise distribution of his earnings is below.

2024 $3,000,000 Head Coach, Georgia Tech 2023 $2,900,000 Head Coach, Georgia Tech 2022 $655,000 Assistant/Interim Head Coach, Georgia Tech 2021 $650,000 Assistant, Georgia Tech 2020 $600,000 Assistant, Georgia Tech 2019 $600,000 Assistant, Georgia Tech 2018 $490,000 Assistant, Alabama 2017 $400,000 Assistant, Alabama 2016 $350,000 Assistant, Alabama 2015 $1,040,568 Assistant, UCF 2014 $302,850 Assistant, UCF 2013 $231,850 Assistant, UCF 2012 $176,642 Assistant, UCF 2010 $103,711 Assistant, UCF 2009 $98,519 Assistant, UCF

Brand Endorsements & Investments

As far as we know, Brent Key doesn’t have any big national endorsement deals. Georgia Tech is an Adidas school, so you’ll see him in those stripes on the sideline, but that’s a team-level deal, not something he profits from personally. No ads, no shoe commercials.

On the business side, there’s nothing flashy to report. Key hasn’t ventured into high-profile investments or major sponsorships—you won’t find him opening steakhouses or launching a personal apparel brand (yet).