What is Brent Key’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Georgia Tech HC

ByYogesh Thanwani

Aug 3, 2025 | 1:43 PM EDT

When it comes to steady risers in college football’s coaching ranks, few names generate as much buzz as Brent Key. Not only has he become a fixture at Georgia Tech, but his new contract and growing profile have fans wondering: what is Brent Key’s net worth in 2025? Let’s break down his financials—no tech-speak, no jargon, just the real deal about Key’s bank account.

What is Brent Key’s net worth in 2025?

Brent Key’s net worth for 2025 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. That number is thanks largely to his latest contract extension and recent salary hikes at Georgia Tech. Key’s been working up the coaching ladder for decades, but it’s his head-coaching gig in Atlanta that’s finally giving his bank balance a major boost.

2025–2029$21.75 millionUp to $1,375,000/year

Brent Key’s Contract: How Much Is He Earning?

Coach NameBrent Key
Contract YearsTotal ValueMax Potential Bonus
2025–2029$21.85 millionUp to $1,375,000/year

Brent Key’s Salary

Key’s current deal is pretty straightforward: a five-year contract extension through 2029 at Georgia Tech, signed in late 2023.

Contract YearsTotal Salary
2025$4,150,000
2026$4,250,000
2027$4,350,000
2028$4,450,000
2029$4,550,000

Brent Key was reportedly going to make $3 million in 2025 with a $100,000 increment every year, but he received an increment in December 2024, which raised his base salary to $4.15 million with a $100,000 increment every year.

Brent Key’s contract with Georgia Tech goes beyond just base salary, with a robust structure of performance-based bonuses and special incentives that can substantially increase his annual earnings. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how these bonuses work and the extra perks included in his agreement:

Performance Bonuses: How Key Can Boost His Pay

  • Maximum Bonus Potential: Key’s bonuses can reach up to $1,375,000 in a single year if he hits several top-end performance incentives.

  • Accrual Rules:

    • Some are not cumulative: if he reaches a higher-level goal (for example, winning the ACC Championship), he gets only the bigger payout for that category (just $100,000, not $50,000 + $100,000 for making and then winning the championship).

  • Others are cumulative: Achievements like regular season wins build on one another (winning 8 games gets $100,000, and 10 wins adds another $100,000)
    Make ACC Championship Game$50,000No
    Win ACC Championship Game$100,000No (gets $100,000, not $50,000 + $100,000)
    6 Regular Season Wins & Make Non-CFP Bowl$50,000No
    6 Wins & Win Non-CFP Bowl$100,000No
    Reach CFP First Round$200,000No
    Reach CFP Quarterfinals$350,000No
    Reach CFP Semifinals$500,000No
    Reach CFP National Championship Game$600,000No
    Win CFP National Championship$800,000No
    Win at least 8 Regular Season Games$100,000Yes
    Win at least 10 Regular Season Games$100,000Yes
    ACC Coach of the Year$25,000Yes
    National Coach of the Year$50,000Yes
    Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 950$50,000No (see below)
    APR of 960$75,000No
    APR of 970 or better$100,000No

If the Georgia Tech Athletic Association terminates Brent Key’s contract in 2025, he would be paid 100% of his remaining unpaid contract. This severance percentage decreases in subsequent years: it drops to 70% if terminated in 2026, 60% in 2027, and 50% in either 2028 or 2029. This structure offers strong early security but builds in financial flexibility for the program over time.

Brent Key’s Career Earnings

Brent Key has made a total of $13,698,340 in his career. The position-wise distribution of his earnings is below.

2024$3,000,000Head Coach, Georgia Tech
2023$2,900,000Head Coach, Georgia Tech
2022$655,000Assistant/Interim Head Coach, Georgia Tech
2021$650,000Assistant, Georgia Tech
2020$600,000Assistant, Georgia Tech
2019$600,000Assistant, Georgia Tech
2018$490,000Assistant, Alabama
2017$400,000Assistant, Alabama
2016$350,000Assistant, Alabama
2015$1,040,568Assistant, UCF
2014$302,850Assistant, UCF
2013$231,850Assistant, UCF
2012$176,642Assistant, UCF
2010$103,711Assistant, UCF
2009$98,519Assistant, UCF

Brand Endorsements & Investments

As far as we know, Brent Key doesn’t have any big national endorsement deals. Georgia Tech is an Adidas school, so you’ll see him in those stripes on the sideline, but that’s a team-level deal, not something he profits from personally. No ads, no shoe commercials.

On the business side, there’s nothing flashy to report. Key hasn’t ventured into high-profile investments or major sponsorships—you won’t find him opening steakhouses or launching a personal apparel brand (yet).

