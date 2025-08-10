brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

What Is Bret Bielema’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Illinois HC

ByRudransh Atri

Aug 10, 2025 | 9:07 AM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

When Bret Bielema took the reins at Illinois in 2020, the program was in dire need of stability and a cultural reset. The former Wisconsin powerhouse coach, who had also steered Arkansas and gained NFL experience with the Patriots and Giants, brought both grit and a proven résumé. Now entering his fifth year in Champaign, Bielema has already racked up an overall 125–80 career record and three Big Ten titles, showcasing his ability to build and sustain success. His tenure at Illinois has been marked by a steady climb in recruiting, improved line play, and a style of football that’s physical in the trenches yet calculated in execution. But beyond the X’s and O’s, his value is also reflected in his paycheck — a testament to his impact on the program.

What is Bret Bielema’s net Worth?

As of mid-2025, Bret Bielema’s estimated net worth sits at $8 million. This figure is a combination of his career earnings from Illinois and previous high-paying stints at Wisconsin, Arkansas, and his NFL assistant roles. His lucrative Illinois contracts have significantly boosted that number, positioning him comfortably among the better-compensated coaches in the Big Ten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What is Bret Bielema’s contract

Bielema’s initial Illinois deal in 2020 was a six-year pact worth $26.7 million, averaging $4.3 million annually. After the 2022 season, he landed a fresh six-year extension, taking him through 2028 at $6 million annually to start — with annual raises, a $500,000 retention bonus, and potential for performance-based extensions. By 2025-26, he’ll earn $7.7 million.

Contract StartContract EndTotal ValueAverage Annual SalaryRetention BonusAnnual RaiseExtension Clause
20202025$26.7M$4.3MNoneN/AN/A
20232028N/A$6M (starting)$500K yearly$150K Up to 4 years, min.6 wins/season

Top Stories

1

Caitlin Clark Links WNBA Dilemma to Former Coach Amid Her $235M Brand Rejection

2

RIP: Veteran Driver Passed Away in Fatal Head-On Crash at Bowman Gray

3

Dolphins Locker Room Rally Behind Zach Wilson After Tua Tagovailoa Failed Against Bears

4

Notre Dame Athlete Retires Days Before Family Milestone as Sudden Crisis Strikes Marcus Freeman

5

Miller Moss’ Confirmed Louisville NIL Turns QB’s Lincoln Riley Break-Up on Its Head

6

Scottie Scheffler’s Temper Tantrum At Memphis Gets Bashed By Golf Fans

What is Bret Bielema’s salary

Contract Duration- 6 years (2023–28)Total Value:- N/A
YearSalary (USD)
2025$7,700,000
2024$6,150,000
2023$6,000,000

What is Bret Bielema’s career earnings

Year   TeamTotal Earnings
2013Arkansas Razorbacks$3,200,000
2014Arkansas Razorbacks$3,200,000
2015Arkansas Razorbacks$3,550,000
2016Arkansas Razorbacks$4,000,000
2017Arkansas Razorbacks$4,200,000
2018New England Patriots$1,000,000*
2019New England Patriots$1,000,000*
2020New York Giants$1,000,000*
2021Illinois Fighting Illini$4,300,000
2022Illinois Fighting Illini$4,300,000
2023Illinois Fighting Illini$6,000,000
2024Illinois Fighting Illini$6,150,000
2025Illinois Fighting Illini$7,700,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

*Estimated NFL assistant coach salaries.

Bret Bielema’s brand endorsements

Bielema’s off-field profile includes various team-related deals and a personal portfolio that screams success — a luxurious home near Champaign-Urbana, multiple real estate investments across Illinois, and a collection of high-end vehicles. While not known for big national sponsorships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Bret Bielema’s investments and business ventures

Beyond football, Bret Bielema has committed himself to philanthropy. He supports causes like Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Komen Foundation, aligning his public persona with community impact. His investments in real estate and local initiatives have further embedded him into the Illinois landscape, ensuring his legacy extends beyond the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved