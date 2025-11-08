What Is Cashius Howell’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Cashius Howell is the 6-foot-2, 248-pound Texas A&M defensive end from Kansas City, Missouri. He is a three-star recruit to the Bowling Green Falcons of the 2021 class. He made his collegiate debut against Murray State as a freshman. The 2023 season was his breakout year, during which he recorded 9.5 sacks, leading the MAC, and was named to the third-team all-MAC. He totalled 56 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 30 games with Bowling Green before entering the transfer portal. As we know enough about the DE’s football career so far, we’ll take a look at his family background and the roots, where he’s from.

Where is Cashius Howell from and what is Cashius Howell’s nationality?

There is no publicly available information on his date and place of birth. However, Cashius Howell is the son of Maximillian Howell and Cammie Carl. He was brought up in Missouri, along with his one brother, Mason Masterson, and two sisters, Ashlee Guier and Madison Masterson.

Based on his mother’s social media bio, Howell’s parents got separated, and his single mother brought him up until his freshman year. He then moved with his dad, which Howell claims helped him shape the man he is today.

“I moved in with my dad before my freshman year, and before I moved in with him, I knew the environment I was in with my mom just wasn’t headed down a good, positive trajectory. Moving in with him honestly helped shape me into the man I am today,” Howell said in a statement.

“As I got older, I saw how valuable he was as a positive male role model within my life. Without him, I don’t know where I would be.” He was brought up within the US premises. Likewise, Cashius Howell’s nationality is American.

What is Cashius Howell’s ethnicity?

There is no information about Howell’s ethnicity. His father, Maximillian, studied at Miami and played hockey there. He worked as the CEO of Entrepreneurs Enterprises in Kansas City, Missouri, and was arrested for a scheme to defraud a local financial institution. His mother, Cammie, lives in Blue Springs, Missouri, where she raised her four children.

Is Cashius Howell Christian?

Cashius Howell, a devout Christian, has strong faith in God. His thick ‘cross’ necklet reveals that he believes in Christianity. He never fails to credit God for his minor accomplishments, and his social media captions are a testament to this. He is forever grateful for his recruitment drive to the Aggies and praises the Almighty for the opportunity.

“It’s all praise to God as to how I got here, and after going through my recruitment and going from not being recruited to being recruited, it’s definitely a good feeling to know that hard work pays off, and it just makes you want to continue working hard and to see what else you can achieve,” Howell said in an interview. Although Howell’s personal life is very much private, the athlete’s future is in the spotlight, with a promising future in professional football endeavors.