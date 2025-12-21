brand-logo
What Is Chip Lindsey's Salary at Missouri? Contract Details for New OC Under Eli Drinkwitz Explored

Akash D

Dec 21, 2025

What Is Chip Lindsey’s Salary at Missouri? Contract Details for New OC Under Eli Drinkwitz Explored

ByAkash D

Dec 21, 2025 | 12:51 PM EST

Bad news for the Michigan Wolverines, as reports reveal that another coach has left the program. Chip Lindsey, the Wolverines’ OC, left the program for Missouri while preparing for the Bowl game against Texas. Here are the key details of his new contract with Missouri under Eli Drinkwitz’s coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel report on X, Michigan’s offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey signed a three-year contract with Missouri to be the Tigers’ play caller. He will be paid $1.5 million per year in Missouri. As of now, there is no official information on whether he would call play for the Wolverines Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He will be replacing Kirby Moore, who left Missouri to join Washington State as head coach.

Lindsey was the former head coach at Troy and has been the OC at Arizona State, Auburn, UCF, and North Carolina. He signed a three-year contract with Michigan, signed in December 2024, for $4.5 million guaranteed money. For year 1, he would receive $1.4 million and would have earned a bump to $1.5 million and $1.6 million in the next two years. He also received a $60,000 signing bonus within 30 days of the agreement being signed with the Wolverines.

(This is a developing story…)

