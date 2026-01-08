What Is CJ Daniels’ Ethnicity? Is Miami WR Related to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels?

As the Miami Hurricanes prepare to take on Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl, wide receiver CJ Daniels is expected to play a significant role on the Hurricanes’ offense. The 6’2, 205-pound WR is a sixth-year redshirt senior bringing immense experience to Coral Gables.

Two years ago, he appeared in the Fiesta Bowl while playing for the Liberty Flames. Although that ended in a 6-45 loss against Oregon, he remains more than prepared to win it this time. Moving forward, he has his expectations clear. “At the end of the day, we’re going to do whatever it takes to get the job done.” That grit to keep winning stems from his roots in Georgia.

What is CJ Daniels’ ethnicity?

While CJ Daniels’ parents are American, there is no publicly available information regarding their ethnicity. Born to Natalie Beavers and Carlton Daniels, the Miami veteran grew up playing football while also taking on responsibility early in life.

Little is known about his dad. However, as a kid, he grew up taking care of his ailing mother. Natalie has had epilepsy since she was five years old.

“Seeing what she went through, there’s nothing that could stop me from doing what I want to do because there’s nothing that stopped her,” Daniels shared. “Everybody’s journey is different,” he said. “I went through some things a lot of kids didn’t have to go through, and other kids went through some things I didn’t have to go through. For me, it was just normal.”

Even after going through all the pains, Natalie has remained the biggest supporter in his career. As he looks forward to beating Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl, his mom will be rooting for him from the stands.

While CJ continues to make a big impact at Coral Gables, the NFL’s Jayden Daniels has also made headlines after expressing his disappointment with the Commanders’ coaching change.

Is Miami WR CJ Daniels related to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels?

No, CJ Daniels is not related to Washington Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels. The Miami player was born to Natalie Beavers and Carlton Daniels, spending his childhood in Lilburn, Georgia. On the other hand, the Heisman-winning QB, Jayden Daniels, grew up in San Bernardino, California. He was born to high-school sweethearts, Javon Danies and Regina Jackson. Daniels is a fairly common last name, and CJ and Jayden’s similarities in their last names are just a coincidence. Although the LSU link might be the only similarity we are already familiar with.

C.J. transferred from Liberty College to LSU before arriving at Coral Gables. Before becoming a significant weapon for Miami QB Carson Beck, C.J. caught 106 passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Liberty Flames.

After heading to Baton Rouge, he appeared in eleven games, snagging 42 passes for 480 yards, before making a huge splash at Miami. Since week 1, his iconic one-handed TD catch from Carson Beck has earned plenty of praise, making him a distinguished player. So far, he has recorded 42 catches for more than 400 yards and seven touchdowns to his name.

On the other hand, the NFL QB spent three seasons at Arizona State before making his journey to the LSU Tigers. After making an impressive season at the Sun Devils, his move to Baton Rouge paid off. In 2022, he won the Heisman, becoming the third LSU player to earn that honor.

Despite sharing a connection with the LSU Tigers, CJ and Jayden do not share any family ties.