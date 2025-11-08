What is David Bailey’s NIL Valuation in 2025, Deals with Texas Tech Red Raiders and Career Earnings

Landing David Bailey at Texas Tech was not a walk in the park, considering the involvement of programs like UCLA and Texas. But in the end, NIL helped to seal the deal. Yes, the Red Raiders’ investment made Bailey the highest-paid defensive player in CFB. While Stanford transfer Bailey’s landing was quite expensive, the defensive playmaker is now paying off.

He leads all FBS players with 58 pressures. With that, the Red Raiders climb into the CFP top 10 with their No. 1 run defense. Now, while that dominant D-line leads with 16 forced fumbles, the lone investment on Bailey tells its own compelling story.

David Bailey’s contract

Like many NCAA players, David Bailey’s college journey will span four seasons with the Red Raiders, as there’s no redshirt year for this playmaker. But this is his last season with the Raiders as per his collegiate eligibility. Before joining this program, he spent three seasons at Stanford, making a name for himself with 111 tackles. With the Cardinal, his stunning display didn’t go unnoticed, earning true freshman All-American honors in 2022. Following that, he posted a 90.9 overall grade from PFF, ranking 6th nationally in 2024, and his play still speaks volumes.

In his junior season, the native of Irvine, California, made 30 tackles. Now in his senior season with the Raiders, he has already recorded 16 solo tackles so far, leading the program with an 8-1 overall record. But what did he make with such effort?

What is David Bailey’s salary?

While NCAA players’ salaries aren’t publicly disclosed, the NIL allows schools to offer players compensation directly, and Texas Tech’s David Bailey appears to take full advantage of this opportunity. As Texas Tech reportedly invested $7 million in making its powerful defensive line through transfer portal additions, Bailey got $3 million. That was not only backed up by his 2.2K X followers but also by his stunning display with the Raiders.

Texas Tech GM James Blanchard saw that potential early, and that’s why, during a recruitment call, he reassured Bailey, stating, “I’m telling you this is going to be the outcome.” With that, Bailey joined a standout group of defenders, which included Skyler Gill-Howard, Anthony Holmes Jr., Lee Hunter, and Romello Height. With them, Bailey bolsters a standout defensive front, which ranks 10th nationally in total defense.

Notably, Bailey emerged from Mater Dei High School as a 4-star prospect, and he helped lead the team to a perfect 12-0 season in 2021 as a senior. Now, while his draft stock continues to rise with his strong display, his NIL deals signal his off-field popularity.

David Bailey’s NIL deal net worth

Notably, a multi-million-dollar NIL deal appears to be a key factor in Bailey’s transfer from Stanford to Texas Tech after he entered the transfer portal; however, the specific details of his brand partnerships are not yet visible on his NIL profile. Still, his NIL valuation is estimated to be around $1.2M, according to ON3. With that, while he is third-highest among pass rushers, it places him at No. 40 in the CFB NIL Rank.

And that $3 million investment is totally paid off with his 11.5 sacks this season so far. For the Red Raiders, it also works, as the program is not only chasing the CFP with the No. 8 ranking but also seems within close reach for a Big 12 title with a 5-1 conference record. However, who is behind Bailey’s off-field success?

David Bailey’s top NIL sponsors

As the standout Texas Tech player, Bailey hasn’t revealed any NIL deals or brand partnerships, so the source of his off-field popularity remains a mystery. Still, his on-field performance certainly lives up to the hype. Probably that’s why when he entered the transfer portal, the Texas Tech GM texted him, “I have the deal of a lifetime for you. Give me a call, bro.”

Now, while Blanchard’s belief in him and the D-line clearly put the Raiders in the playoff conversation, we will see how they perform in the remaining games against BYU, West Virginia, and UCF.