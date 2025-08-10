What Is David Braun’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Northwestern Wildcats HC

David Braun’s rise from defensive coordinator to head coach at Northwestern has been quite the ride. Just a couple of years ago, he was quietly climbing the coaching ladder after stints at several programs. That includes North Dakota State and UC Davis. Then, in early 2023, after the school fired Pat Fitzgerald due to hazing scandal fallout, they suddenly thrust Braun into the spotlight as the interim head coach. Northwestern, notorious for struggles on the road, broke a 14-game road losing streak under Braun’s interim reign by beating Wisconsin. That strong finish with a 7–5 record was the best for any first-year Northwestern coach since 1903. Naturally, the school made him the permanent head coach, and he was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2023.

He also led Northwestern to a bowl game victory against Utah at the Las Vegas Bowl in December 2023. He is the first Northwestern coach to do that in his debut season. Pretty impressive stuff! The 2024 season was rougher (4–8 record), and fans surely hope Braun’s adjustments pay off after that hiccup. But his trajectory clearly shows someone who’s ready to lead Northwestern out of the shadows and back into Big Ten contention. Now, looking ahead to the 2025 season, Braun is building on that foundation. But let’s just switch gears and look at the numbers he was getting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is David Braun’s Net Worth?

David Braun’s net worth as of 2025 remains a bit of a mystery. It’s veiled mostly due to the private nature of Northwestern University’s contract dealings and salary disclosures. Northwestern, being a private school, has not released specific details about Braun’s contract or earnings.

AD

What we do know is that Braun’s journey has been impressive and meteoric. Since his defensive coordinator since in January 2023. Without disclosed salary or bonuses, and with competing reports on contract length and value, it’s impossible to precisely peg how much wealth Braun has accumulated from coaching so far.

David Braun’s Contract

David Braun’s contract situation at Northwestern as of 2025 is still a bit behind the scenes. When Braun took over as interim head coach midway through the 2023 season after Pat Fitzgerald’s sudden departure, he quietly proved his worth. Braun said, “I am truly honored for the opportunity to continue leading Northwestern’s football program.”

Rumors swirl between a four- or five-year contract length, as per Rivals. Reports are leaning more toward a solid four-year commitment that fits comfortably within Northwestern’s budget mindset. But as per The Inside Zone, it’s a 5-season deal. Northwestern President Michael Schill lauded Braun for exceeding expectations both on the field and academically. “We asked Dave to support our student-athletes this season, and he has done an exceptional job,” Schill said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is David Braun’s salary?

The exact figure remains a bit of a mystery. Salary estimates vary widely in media chatter. One notable report from Sports Illustrated ranked Braun’s annual salary at around $7.7 million. That puts him among the higher-paid coaches in the Big Ten. Northwestern’s leadership praised him for exceeding expectations both on and off the field, which reflects a contract designed to keep him focused on continuing the program’s positive momentum without extravagant risk.

David Braun’s Career Earnings

Year Position Known Earnings 2008–2009 Graduate Assistant, Winona State Not disclosed 2010 Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach, Culver‑Stockton Not disclosed 2011–2014 Co‑Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach, Winona State Not disclosed 2015–2016 Defensive Line Coach, UC Davis Not disclosed 2017 Run Game Coordinator/DL Coach, Northern Iowa Not disclosed 2018 Special Teams Coordinator/OLB Coach, Northern Iowa Not disclosed 2019–2022 Defensive Coordinator, North Dakota State Not disclosed 2023 Interim Head Coach (also DC), Northwestern Not disclosed 2024–2025 Head Coach, Northwestern Not disclosed

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

David Braun’s Brand Endorsements

As of 2025, the media does not prominently feature or widely report David Braun’s brand endorsements in the public domain. Although Northwestern University has a notable sponsorship deal with Under Armour, which has been the university’s athletic outfitter since 2011. But this partnership is institution-wide, and it’s not tied to Braun personally. Braun’s net worth and other details of his contract as a rising coach are still under wraps. The excitement over his rapid climb and successful debut at Northwestern overshadows it.