What is Deion Sanders’ Buyout? How Much Will Colorado Owe If They Fire Him After Utah Embarrassment

When Colorado handed Deion Sanders a five-year, $54 million contract extension this offseason, it felt like the university was locking in a long-term vision rather than just rewarding a 9-4 turnaround. That season had ended in heartbreak against BYU, but the momentum around “Coach Prime” was undeniable. The deal tied him to Boulder through 2029, signaling stability and belief in his rebuild. But just halfway through this year, the optimism has cooled. The Buffaloes sit at 3-4, and whispers about buyout figures have started to grow louder with every loss. First, let’s take a look at his original buyout.

What is Deion Sanders’ buyout?

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ deal with Colorado isn’t just about the base salary; each milestone unlocks another incentive. From bowl appearances to academic excellence, nearly every team achievement under Sanders’ leadership has a financial reward attached.

If the Buffaloes make it to a New Year’s Six bowl, Sanders pockets a $450,000 bonus. A national championship? That number balloons to $750,000. Even the stepping stones along the way come with their own perks.

$150,000 for reaching six wins and securing bowl eligibility

$100,000 for every victory beyond that mark

$75,000 for appearing in the Big 12 Championship

$150,000 if Colorado captures the conference title

$150,000 should Sanders earn National Coach of the Year honors

$75,000 if he’s named the Big 12’s top coach

$50,000 for hitting an academic progress rate (APR) of at least 965



How much will Colorado owe if they fire him after the Utah embarrassment?

If Colorado were to part ways with Sanders without any specific cause as of December 1, the school would be staring down a $33.625 million buyout, the 20th highest among FBS coaches (Per USA Today). Such a move would not only leave a gaping leadership void but also hit the university with a massive financial burden. On the other side of the deal, Sanders would owe the school $12 million in liquidated damages if he were to walk away by December 31. That figure shrinks to $10 million by the end of 2026, and to $6 million by the close of 2027, before tapering off in later years.

You might think that if the contract extension hadn’t happened back in March, the buyout would be cheaper. But that’s not the case. Interestingly, even without the new extension, Colorado wouldn’t have escaped the financial complexity. Sanders’ previous contract already included an $8 million buyout if he left before 2025 — applicable only if he accepted another coaching job, whether in college or the NFL. The updated agreement simply reinforces the mutual insurance both sides wanted: protection for Sanders’ rising value and for Colorado’s commitment to its high-profile head coach.

During the contract extension, the Buffs HC said he was “excited for the opportunity to continue building something special.” Moreover, he added, “It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.” But the Buffs’ current situation, following their 2024 bowl appearance, the program’s first since 2020, is raising serious questions about Sanders’ job security.

They started the season with a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech, followed by a few wins against Delaware and Wyoming. In the meantime, Sanders faced a serious health scare. But now the embarrassing 53-7 loss may not be easily forgiven by fans.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado lost badly to Utah

Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium was nothing short of a nightmare for Colorado. Yes, fresh off a bye week following a hard-fought 24–17 win over Iowa State, Deion Sanders’ Buffs were completely overpowered. However, by halftime, Utah had built a staggering 43–0 lead, dominating in every facet of the game.

On the flip side, Colorado’s defense couldn’t contain Utah QB Byrd Ficklin, who rushed for 163 yards, while the Buffs’ offense barely moved the ball, totaling a jaw-dropping -18 yards in the opening half. And the stat sheet was brutal.

Six of Buffs’ nine drives ended in three-and-outs. To cap it off, 5 possessions gained two yards or less, including a safety and a blocked punt. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” said ESPN’s Brock Osweiler. “We knew Utah was a really good football team coming into this game. But Colorado, they had momentum coming into this football game.”

Even Sanders refused to sugarcoat it in the locker room at halftime. Sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony relayed his message, stating, “I told them to fight. At this point, this is a half about character. This is about what kind of person—not even player—what kind of person do you want to be? You’re going to see a different attitude from this team in this half.”

Now, while the CFB world watched in shock as the Buffs endured one of the most brutal losses of the season, Deion Sanders’s HC job will be in jeopardy.