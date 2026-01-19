What Is Elijah Sarratt’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Indiana’s standout wide receiver, Elijah Sarratt, played an integral role in the Hoosiers’ campaign this season. He’s one of the thirteen players who followed Curt Cignetti from JMU to Indiana and is just one win away from winning the national championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sarratt’s incredible four-year run in his collegiate career only created curiosity among fans about his roots and family background. Let us know more about everyone’s favorite ‘Waffle House.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Elijah Sarratt from, and what is Elijah Sarratt’s nationality?

Born on May 28, 2003, to Donnie and Kim Sarratt in Stafford, Virginia, Elijah Sarratt is an American citizen by birth. He is the youngest of the three and has two older brothers, Jalen and Josh. His parents created a home environment where sports, discipline, and consistency were important values. While football was encouraged, it was not presented as a shortcut to success.

“In some respects, it did work out well, because Elijah was kind of insulated in Stafford. He was always going to be Josh’s little brother,” Donnie Sarratt said. “When he got to Saint Francis [Academy], it kind of sharpened his irons, would be a good way to put it. He also went up against some of the top players in the country, and that helped his confidence.”

His father, Donnie, gave Elijah the nickname ‘Waffle House’ for being available 24/7, which gained traction during his collegiate career. Growing up, Elijah spent much of his childhood playing football for Colonial Forge High School and St. Frances Academy. His older brothers were active players, which gave him exposure to football and helped him understand the game early.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s open right now,” Donnie Sarratt said during an interview with Big Ten Network’s The Journey, according to the Daily Hoosier.

Elijah began to stand out as a wide receiver at Colonial Forge High School in Virginia. His development was steady, and he was recognized by his teammates and coaches for his route running, ball tracking, and willingness to do the smaller things required of his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Elijah’s family remained supportive without overexposure, trusting coaches to guide his development. This helped him enroll at James Madison University before transferring to Indiana University.

What is Elijah Sarratt’s ethnicity?

Elijah Sarratt is a Native American, with both their parents, Donnie and Kim Sarratt, being American nationals. His father, Donnie, hails from Stafford, a small county in Virginia, and raised his three sons within the state. However, there is no other public information available on his heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Elijah Sarratt Christian?

Elijah is a Christian who credits God for every event and small milestone of his life. He attended St. Frances Academy, an unaided Catholic Christian educational institution. He also ran the ‘4:13 Youth Football Camp’ to support 3rd- to 8th-grade students, along with Aiden Fisher. Although the 4:13 represents Sarratt’s and Fisher’s jersey numbers, it also refers to Philippians 4:13, which states, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, I want to thank God for where I am today,” wrote Elijah Sarratt, announcing his entry to the portal in 2023. “While JMU is still an option, I want to thank y’all for everything. With that being said, I am entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”