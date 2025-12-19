What Is Gracen Halton’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Not a big-name transfer, not a 5-star recruit or high school All-American. Yet, DL Gracen Halton developed himself as an integral part of Oklahoma’s successful run this season. He’s a captain, an experienced veteran, and an SEC second-team All-SEC star. The rise of Gracen Halton, from an in-state San Diego kid to the Sooners’ reliable veteran, needs to be learned. It is a story of faith, family, and a pivotal last-minute decision.

What is Gracen Halton’s ethnicity?

Gracen Halton was born and raised in San Diego, California, United States. There is no publicly available information about Gracen Halton’s ethnicity or his personal background. He attended St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California, and made an immediate impact.

As a sophomore, he recorded 55 tackles, three and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Those numbers were in the senior year as Halton notched 75 tackles and 5.5 sacks. These performances made him a touted four-star recruit. In fact, he even committed to the Oregon Ducks over Arizona State, Nebraska, Penn State, and USC.

He later flipped his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on national signing day. Since that day, he has been an important figure who continues to get his recognition. But the 21-year-old is humble and credits his faith for all his success.

What is Gracen Halton’s religion?

Gracen Halton follows Christianity. Most recently, when he was named AP second team All-SEC Honors, he credited God, writing, “All Glory to God.” And that’s not the only instance. Earlier this season, PFF analyst Max Chadwick predicted that Halton would be the key figure to the Sooners’ defensive schemes. Once again, the reply from the DL is simple: ” Gods Plan 🙏🏾”.

In most of the posts, we could see him staying humble and crediting God for his success. Especially since he missed most of fall camp with an injury. But still managed to come back stronger

What is Gracen Halton’s nationality?

Born to Derrick and LaToya Halton on January 27, 2004, in San Diego, California, Gracen is an American citizen. He graduated from his high school as a 4-star prospect of the 2022 class, ranked 35th among defensive linemen nationally and 22nd in California. His two-way ability earned him 20 offers from top schools across the country. He was initially committed to Oregon, but coaching changes, especially with Mario Cristobal moving to Miami, made him flip his commitment to Oklahoma.

“I want to thank Coach Cristobal, Coach Mastro, and Coach Joe for allowing me to come and play at the University of Oregon when they were there,” said Gracen Halton, decommitting to Oregon. “After a great conversation with my family, I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. Please respect my decision.”

Halton joined the Sooners in June 2022. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, racking up 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. He posted 11 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss across 11 games during his sophomore year. As a junior, he had a breakout season, starting three games and totaling 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Halton was announced as one of the captains of the Sooners in the 2025 season and successfully led his team into the College Football Playoff. The senior DL is expected to enter the upcoming NFL draft, following the playoffs.