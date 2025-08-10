What is Greg Schiano’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Rutgers HC

Greg Schiano’s had a tenured career in college football, with multiple stops at many programs. But his run with Rutgers stands out as his most prominent. Schiano heads into the 2025 season with the mammoth task of keeping his job while also taking the Scarlet Knights to a better number this season. A decades-long career, including a brief stint in the NFL, has all added to Schiano’s net worth. Here’s a look at all the Rutgers HC’s fortune.

What is Greg Schiano’s net Worth

Greg Schiano has been the head coach of Rutgers since 2019. He also held the position from 2001 to 2011, with the Knights peaking in 2006. Aside from Rutgers, Schiano has worked with Miami, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Ohio State. Beginning his coaching career in 1999, Schiano’s net worth is estimated to be between $12 million and $16 million. There is a good chance that his net worth is higher than that amount, since not all of his salary records are available to the public. His latest contract with Rutgers is till 2030, which means that number can see an uptick if Schiano has a good season until then.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Greg Schiano’s contract breakdown

The Knights HC’s initial contract had a 32 million package, running through 8 years. Schiano’s second Rutgers stint began in 2019, which means five years have already passed in that timeframe. However, after two 7-6 records and a win in the Pinstripe Bowl last season, Greg Schiano earned an extension, which will keep him at Rutgers until 2030.

Per Schiano’s first contract, there was also a set of bonuses based on his accomplishments for each season. If Rutgers made the Big 10 Championship game, the HC was to be paid $100,000. Winning the title would give him $200,000. He also stands to earn $75,000 for a minor bowl appearance, and his Natty bonus stands at $350,000. Greg Schiano can also earn an extra $100,000 if he wins Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Schiano had some very eye-catching demands during his first stint at Rutgers, especially around travel. That was also a part of his contract during his second stint, but he and Rutgers met in the middle. Schiano will be able to fly privately for recruiting purposes. And if private flying isn’t possible, he’s entitled to first-class travel on commercial flights.

What is Greg Schiano’s salary?

Greg Schiano earned $6.25 million for his 2024 campaign. Before that, per his first contract, the Rutgers HC earned a steady sum of $4 million from 2021, starting off with $3.7 million in 2020. Schiano has already earned half of $32 million he was entitled to, per his first contract.

Year Salary 2024 $6,250,000 2023 $4,000,000 2022 $4,000,000 2021 $4,000,000 2020 $3,763,336

Greg Schiano’s career earnings

Greg Schiano has been in college football coaching for more than 20 years now, holding a variety of positions. He got a head coaching stint pretty early on in his career, with Rutgers calling in 2001. His earnings began growing steadily, hitting the one-million mark in 2007. Schiano signed a $15 million contract with Tampa Bay after his 1st Rutgers stint but was fired after 2 seasons. Afterwards, his pay took a dip when he moved to Ohio State in 2016, earning only $600,000. But that number rose up the ranks pretty quickly, culminating at $1.5 million in 2018.

At Rutgers, under his new contract, Greg Schiano is the program’s highest-paid head coach. If the Knights register an even better record this year, Schiano can lay claim to some of those bonuses, too. USA Today has records of Schiano going as far back as 2006.

Year Team Salary 2006 Rutgers $911,000 2007 Rutgers $1,733,500 2008 Rutgers Not available 2009 Rutgers $2,070,932 2010 Rutgers $2,000,932 2011 Rutgers $2,296,969 2012 Tampa Bay Not available 2013 Tampa Bay Not available 2014 Tampa Bay Not available 2015 Tampa Bay Not available 2016 Ohio State (asst) $600,000 2017 Ohio State (asst) $700,000 2018 Ohio State (asst) $1,500,000 2019 New England/Rutgers Not available 2020 Rutgers $3,763,336 2021 Rutgers $4,000,000 2022 Rutgers $4,000,000 2023 Rutgers $4,000,000 2024 Rutgers $6,250,000

A look at Greg Schiano’s college and professional career

Greg Schiano played LB at Bucknell. He first tried out football coaching at the high school level, starting off as an assistant coach at Ramapo High. In 1989, he first made acquaintance with Rutgers as a graduate assistant. He then went to coach Penn State as a GA in 1990, eventually being promoted to defensive backfield coach in 1995. Immediately afterwards, Greg Schiano moved to the NFL for a defensive analyst spot with the Chicago Bears. Here, too, he was promoted to DB coach in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Schiano then moved to Miami in 1999 as the DC. He finished 12th in points allowed per game in the NCAA Division I-A and remarkably moved up to the 5th position in 2000. His performance then had Rutgers taking note of him. The staff roped in Schiano in hopes of turning around the program. However, his only major season in the span of his first 10 years with the Knights was in 2006.

Greg Schiano then moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as HC, surprising the football community. However, that tenure also wasn’t as fruitful. Finishing 7-9 and 4-12, Schiano was quickly let go by the franchise. However, his defensive prowess was recognized by Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, who hired him as a DC in 2016. In between these two stints, Schiano coached the Berkeley Preparatory School.

At OSU, Schiano helped build an elite squad during his brief stay. He was named 247Sports’ Recruiter of the Year for the Big 10, having landed players like Nicholas Petit-Frere, Matthew Jones, Ronnie Hickman, and other OSU players. He even helped during the transition from Meyer to Ryan Day. Schiano’s stint at Columbus was putting him back on the map again, and Rutgers once again made him a lucrative offer. It’s been a tough ride for Greg Schiano so far, but he will be here until 2030 if all goes well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A look at Greg Schiano’s brand endorsements

There is no available information about Greg Schiano’s brand sponsorships. However, there is an annual Rutgers charity golf tournament held in his name. This year, the Greg Schiano Charity Golf Classic raised a $100,000 that went into different school initiatives.