brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

What is Gus Malzahn’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of UCF HC

ByMalabika Dutta

Aug 9, 2025 | 5:57 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

After 4 seasons at the helm of the UCF Knights, Gus Malzahn made a surprising move this offseason, stepping down as HC to become FSU’s new OC. The 59-year-old returns to the role he mastered at Auburn from 2009-11, shifting gears after a challenging stretch in Orlando. Although UCF struggled through 2 tough seasons, finishing 6-7 in 2023 and hitting a low with a 4-8 record in 2024—their worst since 2015. Following that, as the Knights faced growing pains in their Big 12 transition, Malzahn seized the moment for a fresh start, bringing his offensive savvy to Tallahassee.

However, “It’s almost a completely different job from being a head coach,” said Malzahn to Warchant TV. “It’s been great to build relationships with players and focus on just one side of the ball.” Despite recent struggles, Malzahn boasts a solid 105-62 head coaching record with 10 bowl appearances. Now, the veteran play-caller gets a fresh start in the ACC, ready to meet sky-high expectations and reignite his offensive firepower. But how much will he earn for taking on this new challenge?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What is Gus Malzahn’s net worth?

Well, Gus Malzahn, a veteran name in CFB coaching, commands an estimated net worth near $10 M, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And his wealth mirrors a long, successful career with standout stints at Auburn and UCF. Interestingly, in 2024, Malzahn earned around $4 M as UCF’s HC, showcasing the value of his experience and leadership on the field.

Gus Malzahn’s salary and contract breakdown

Gus Malzahn’s contract runs through the 2027 season, locking in a hefty paycheck. He’s set to earn $5 M in 2025, jumping to $5.5 M in both 2026 and 2027, plus a slate of incentives. Moreover, the university covers $600 K annually, with the rest funded by donations, ticket sales, media rights, and student fees.

Right now, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Malzahn’s current buyout stands at $13.75 M but drops to $12 M on December 1. And after next season, that figure falls further to $8.25 M—still a significant sum, underscoring Malzahn’s value and the high stakes of his tenure.

Top Stories

1

Caitlin Clark Links WNBA Dilemma to Former Coach Amid Her $235M Brand Rejection

2

Aryna Sabalenka Makes Massive Coaching Change in a Shocking Move Days Ahead of the US Open

3

Taylor Townsend Rushes to Teary-Eyed Danielle Collins’ Aid in Emotional Scenes at Cincinnati Open

4

Scottie Scheffler’s Temper Tantrum At Memphis Gets Bashed By Golf Fans : ‘Culture Problem’

5

“Embarrassing” – Ian Garry “Humiliated” by Wife Layla Machado as Chael Sonnen and UFC Fans React

6

NASCAR Rumors: Brad Keselowski To Cut Ties With Ford for New Manufacturer

What’s your perspective on:

Did Gus Malzahn make the right move leaving UCF for FSU, or is it a risky gamble?

Have an interesting take?

Gus Malzahn’s career earnings

YearTeamBase Earnings
2016Auburn Tigers$4,200,000
2017Auburn Tigers$4,200,000
2018Auburn Tigers$4,200,000
2019Auburn Tigers$4,200,000
2020Auburn Tigers$4,200,000
2021Auburn Tigers$4,200,000
2022UCF$4,000,000
2023UCF$4,000,000
2024FSU$5,000,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Gus Malzahn’s brand endorsements

As of now, Gus Malzahn hasn’t landed any official brand endorsements. While fan-made merch celebrates him, no formal commercial deals have been reported. Instead, Malzahn’s focus shines on backing his programs—like his generous $250K gift to UCF’s “Mission XII” campaign. On top of that, he’s also pushing creative marketing moves, such as adding Twitter handles to UCF players’ jerseys to boost their personal brands. So, Malzahn’s impact goes beyond endorsements, proving his game is all about innovation and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Gus Malzahn’s investments and business ventures

Gus Malzahn’s up-tempo spread offense has become more than just a winning strategy; it’s a brand. He authored The Hurry-Up, No-Huddle: An Offensive Philosophy early in his career, and that season his offense led the nation in rushing yards. Malzahn’s Arkansas-based company, HUNH, LLC, is now trademarking “HURRY UP NO HUDDLE” for apparel and glassware, turning his football innovation into a marketable brand. Auburn benefited from his growing name recognition as Malzahn assigned his personal endorsement rights to the university for $900K annually, while retaining instructional content rights.

But off the field, Malzahn’s brand is fiercely protected. Though Auburn hadn’t trademarked his name yet, it’s expected to follow other top programs in securing that intellectual property.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Gus Malzahn make the right move leaving UCF for FSU, or is it a risky gamble?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved