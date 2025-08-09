What is Gus Malzahn’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of UCF HC

After 4 seasons at the helm of the UCF Knights, Gus Malzahn made a surprising move this offseason, stepping down as HC to become FSU’s new OC. The 59-year-old returns to the role he mastered at Auburn from 2009-11, shifting gears after a challenging stretch in Orlando. Although UCF struggled through 2 tough seasons, finishing 6-7 in 2023 and hitting a low with a 4-8 record in 2024—their worst since 2015. Following that, as the Knights faced growing pains in their Big 12 transition, Malzahn seized the moment for a fresh start, bringing his offensive savvy to Tallahassee.

However, “It’s almost a completely different job from being a head coach,” said Malzahn to Warchant TV. “It’s been great to build relationships with players and focus on just one side of the ball.” Despite recent struggles, Malzahn boasts a solid 105-62 head coaching record with 10 bowl appearances. Now, the veteran play-caller gets a fresh start in the ACC, ready to meet sky-high expectations and reignite his offensive firepower. But how much will he earn for taking on this new challenge?

What is Gus Malzahn’s net worth?

Well, Gus Malzahn, a veteran name in CFB coaching, commands an estimated net worth near $10 M, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And his wealth mirrors a long, successful career with standout stints at Auburn and UCF. Interestingly, in 2024, Malzahn earned around $4 M as UCF’s HC, showcasing the value of his experience and leadership on the field.

Gus Malzahn’s salary and contract breakdown

Gus Malzahn’s contract runs through the 2027 season, locking in a hefty paycheck. He’s set to earn $5 M in 2025, jumping to $5.5 M in both 2026 and 2027, plus a slate of incentives. Moreover, the university covers $600 K annually, with the rest funded by donations, ticket sales, media rights, and student fees.

Right now, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Malzahn’s current buyout stands at $13.75 M but drops to $12 M on December 1. And after next season, that figure falls further to $8.25 M—still a significant sum, underscoring Malzahn’s value and the high stakes of his tenure.

Gus Malzahn’s career earnings

Year Team Base Earnings 2016 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2017 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2018 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2019 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2020 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2021 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2022 UCF $4,000,000 2023 UCF $4,000,000 2024 FSU $5,000,000

Gus Malzahn’s brand endorsements

As of now, Gus Malzahn hasn’t landed any official brand endorsements. While fan-made merch celebrates him, no formal commercial deals have been reported. Instead, Malzahn’s focus shines on backing his programs—like his generous $250K gift to UCF’s “Mission XII” campaign. On top of that, he’s also pushing creative marketing moves, such as adding Twitter handles to UCF players’ jerseys to boost their personal brands. So, Malzahn’s impact goes beyond endorsements, proving his game is all about innovation and support.

Gus Malzahn’s investments and business ventures

Gus Malzahn’s up-tempo spread offense has become more than just a winning strategy; it’s a brand. He authored The Hurry-Up, No-Huddle: An Offensive Philosophy early in his career, and that season his offense led the nation in rushing yards. Malzahn’s Arkansas-based company, HUNH, LLC, is now trademarking “HURRY UP NO HUDDLE” for apparel and glassware, turning his football innovation into a marketable brand. Auburn benefited from his growing name recognition as Malzahn assigned his personal endorsement rights to the university for $900K annually, while retaining instructional content rights.

But off the field, Malzahn’s brand is fiercely protected. Though Auburn hadn’t trademarked his name yet, it’s expected to follow other top programs in securing that intellectual property.