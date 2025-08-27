What Is Harry Stewart III.’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring his Family Roots and Background

Imagine Harry Stewart III’s 2024 season as the opening scene of a film—the hero isn’t at full strength yet, but his potential shines through. As a true freshman, he appeared in two games, rushing seven times for 24 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry against Lindenwood before playing again in the Baylor finale. The stats may not be dazzling yet, but every great story begins with a foundation. His hard work, driven by dedication and family, suggests he’s more than just a reserve—he’s the underdog hero gearing up for his breakout sequel.

So let’s dive deep and learn more about the background of our hero.

Where is Harry Stewart III from, and what is his nationality?

Hailing from Frisco, Texas, Harry Stewart III starred at Centennial High under coach Matt Webb. A true American, he established himself as a highly sought-after recruit. The three-star prospect, rated by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, concluded his high school career as the nation’s No. 43 running back, amassing over 1,200 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, plus 250 receiving yards and two scores. He topped the 5A-1 Region II District 6 in rushing, demonstrating his impact on the game.

And the son of Elizabeth Stewart-Williams and Harry Stewart II, picked Kansas over offers from BYU, Baylor, Michigan, Missouri, and Texas A&M. Even as a 2024 freshman, his strong work ethic and family support hint at a potential for significant contributions at the college level. From Frisco to the Kansas Jayhawks, he’s built to work hard, capturing the attention of fans and scouts alike with his promising talent. Now, let’s dig deeper into his ethnicity.

What is Harry Stewart III’s ethnicity?

Harry Stewart III is a Frisco, Texas native, his journey taking him from local fields to collegiate football fame. Although his on-field presence grows, his ethnicity is also making headlines. As a Christian, he believes in God above all. Apart from that, his Frisco upbringing is known to have shaped him, providing early competition, memorable plays, and the groundwork for his ambition. As fans analyze his game, his personal background remains largely unknown, adding an element of mystery to the player.

Is Harry Stewart III African-American?

As a freshman running back for the Kansas Jayhawks, Harry Stewart III is a proud member of the African-American community. He honors the legacy of his parents, Elizabeth Stewart-Williams and Harry Stewart II, showcasing his talent and speed on the field. His dedication is evident in every practice and game.

Off the field, Stewart’s life revolves around his faith. He openly shares “God First ✞” on his X account, highlighting the central role of his Christian beliefs. While he hasn’t specified a denomination, his faith clearly shapes his values and actions, both in training and in his online presence. But with faith, there’s also another driving force in his life, and that’s his family.

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

So, Harry Stewart III’s football journey began at the young age of four, when his mother introduced him to the sport, and he instantly became captivated by it. Growing up, he admired players who blended speed with power, and he now models his game after Saquon Barkley, aiming to utilize a similar combination of top-end speed and physicality to influence the game.

Now, Harry Stewart III is hitting his stride again after a challenging offseason knee injury, signaling a strong return to Kansas football. He’s pushing hard in every practice, running with purpose and attacking each drill. His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed—Coach Lance Leipold applauds Stewart’s perseverance and renewed lower-body confidence. Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace points out Stewart’s explosive plays in team drills, and teammate Daniel Hishaw Jr. playfully describes him as “built like a monster,” emphasizing his surprising speed.

This guy’s fluid movements demonstrate his ability to compete at a high level, despite previous obstacles. Beyond the field, Stewart is maturing both as a player and a person, embracing KU’s culture and fostering bonds with teammates and coaches. He’s actively refining all facets of his game, from understanding defenses to excelling in pass protection and catching passes.