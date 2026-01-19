What Is Holden Staes’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

From the hardwood to the national spotlight, tight end Holden Staes has become one of the most compelling stories on Indiana’s championship team. The former basketball freshman made a strong impact on the tight end room, coming from Notre Dame, Tennessee, and now shines in Indiana.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Head coach Curt Cignetti’s offense. But this wasn’t possible without his strong roots driving him to make a profound impact. Let’s dive deep into his personal life and learn more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Holden Staes from, and what is Holden Staes’s nationality?

Indiana’s tight end was born on June 10, 2003, in Atlanta, Georgia, and his nationality is American. He is the son of Michelle and Steven Staes and has two siblings, Ethan and Grace.

His journey began at Westminster School, where he played tight end under Gerry Romberg and earned various honors. ESPN recognized him as a Top 10 tight end prospect nationwide, and he was also selected as a team captain during his senior year.

Over his career there, he recorded 51 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns and made 53 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. After a remarkable high school journey, he received 26 Division I offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Notre Dame. But he finally moved to ND.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a freshman, he played in 11 games but started only once. He debuted against Marshall and had his only start against North Carolina. In 2023, as a sophomore, he scored his first career touchdown against Tennessee State.

He achieved his first 100-yard receiving game with 115 yards on four catches against NC State. That season, he also gained 10 yards on two receptions against USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holden Staes (@hstaes13) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Then came the turning point when he joined in Tennessee. He made key starts against Georgia and recorded one reception for 9 yards. Even against Alabama, he had a lone catch for 5 yards.

However, the turning point came when Holden Staes moved to Indiana for the 2025 season. He recorded 31 receptions for 318 yards with five touchdowns. Now, building on that momentum, he is ready to take down Miami for the title win.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Holden Staes’s ethnicity?

While his impact on the football field is evident, the details about Holden Staes and his parents’ ethnicity are not publicly known. But even if their background and roots are under wraps, their love and support for the States is pretty evident.

During his time at Notre Dame, it was his parents, Michelle and Steven Staes, who made frequent visits to support Staes’s decision to attend Notre Dame. Even his decision to move from Ireland to Tennessee came with their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt really good leaving the Tennessee visit, but I had some great options I had to check out, but I kind of left the visits to Washington and Georgia thinking the opportunity at Tennessee was too much to pass up, Staes said.

After I left UGA with my parents, and we talked it over, there were a lot of good things there, but what I could do for Tennessee and what they could offer me was too much to pass up.”

Now, let’s know about his religion and faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Holden Staes Christian?

Holden Staes is a Christian who deeply trusts in Jesus and remains connected to his roots. That’s pretty clear from his Instagram bio, where he uses a Holy Cross emoji, indicating his religious beliefs.

His trust in God also drives his decision. Back when he was making a tough transition from Notre Dame to Tennessee, prayer with his family was something that pushed him through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After many conversations and prayer with my family, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Staes said.

Let’s wait and see how Staes comes up in the toughest test of his life against Miami.