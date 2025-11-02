What is Hugh Freeze’s Buyout? How Much Will Auburn Owe If They Fire Him After Kentucky Embarrassment?

Things hit a new low for Auburn on Saturday. Although the Tigers, favored by 11.5 points over Kentucky, were stunned. The Wildcats escaped with a 10-3 victory. Now Auburn fell to 4-5 overall, locking in a losing conference record for the third straight season. It’s not only mounting the pressure on Hugh Freeze but also fueling talk of potential coaching changes.

Although Freeze signed a six-year deal back in 2022, set to run through 2028. But this rough season could make that security a costly question mark. Now after the Kentucky embarrassment, if Auburn decides to part ways with Freeze at the end of this season, the price tag would be hefty: $15.4 million. That’s 75% of his remaining salary, paid out monthly at $406,105 until 2031. However, there’s a way for Auburn to reduce that buyout amount.

If Auburn chooses to stick with the HC after this season, the buyout clock starts ticking down. Yes, it drops to $9.75 million after the 2026 season. Then, if the program waits until 2027, it falls further to $4.87 million. And by the end of 2028? Nothing. That means Auburn owes Freeze zero. This season, the Tigers HC is making $6.75M, but Freeze’s contract offers more than just money from the program.

Every year, he gets a brand-new car, with gas, insurance, and service all covered. He also gets tickets to a private suite at home football games. To cap it off, Auburn foots the bill for full access to a country club of his choice, including all monthly dues. Now parting ways with Auburn could sting for Freeze, thanks to all the perks he enjoys. But many believe the financial burden on the program could pose a major obstacle.

Keep in mind, Auburn isn’t new to making bold moves. Just look back to 2020, when the Tigers didn’t blink before paying Gus Malzahn $21.5 M. Now, while tensions ran high with fans chanting “Fire Hugh,” their frustration didn’t come without reason.

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn suffered an embarrassing loss to Kentucky

Auburn suffered an embarrassing setback on Saturday, as the Tigers’ offensive struggles were on full display. They managed just 241 total yards despite Hugh Freeze using both QBs, Ashton Daniels and Jackson Arnold. Moreover, they failed to score a TD against one of the SEC’s weaker defenses. While Daniels struggled in his first start, completing 13 of 28 passes with an interception, the Wildcats sacked Auburn’s QBs seven times.

Kentucky scored the game’s only TD on a third-quarter drive. “They did a great job of shortening the game and converting third downs at critical moments,” stated Freeze. “I thought they played harder than we did, and that’s frustrating to say.”

“We did not have many possessions, and it seemed like every time we did have something going, we’d have a negative play with a sack,” explained the Auburn HC. With Arnold and Daniels leading drives into Kentucky territory, Auburn had chances late, but turnovers and sacks ended their comeback hopes. Here, Hugh Freeze didn’t hold back in addressing his team’s offensive struggles.

“It certainly hasn’t been the year any of us expected. Tonight, again, our kids laid it on the line for us — especially defensively, with their effort,” he said. “But offensively, there are zero excuses for how poorly we’re playing at times. We really struggled to protect tonight…that is unacceptable the way we played.”

With Auburn’s growing struggle, Freeze’s future with the Tigers looks uncertain. As Auburn’s HC, he sits at 15–19. But while his Liberty and Ole Miss days showcased his potential, that success hasn’t materialized in Auburn. Now with three games left, bowl eligibility is still possible, but only significant fixes can make that happen.