What Is Jakobe Thomas’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

From a walk-on quarterback to the 2025 Burlsworth Award–winning Canes safety, Jakobe Mekhi Thomas has come a long way. Now, with Miami in the playoff semifinals and ready to take on Ole Miss, let’s dig a bit deeper into his journey, his faith, and his religious beliefs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Jakobe Thomas’s ethnicity?

Jakobe Thomas was born on June 30, 2003, in Starkville, Mississippi, in the United States. He spent his early childhood there but later moved and grew up in Tullahoma, Tennessee. This is where he went to Tullahoma High School, and it’s also where his football journey really started to take off. From a young age, Jakobe showed a lot of talent on the football field, and he quickly became one of the standout players at his school.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to his ethnicity, there’s no official statement from Jakobe himself, but media coverage and sports sources generally identify him as African American. Like many athletes from Mississippi and Tennessee, he comes from a community where African American culture is an important part of life. Unfortunately, there isn’t detailed information about his family ancestry or roots, so that’s as specific as the public record goes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jakobe thomas (@kaution_kobe) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In terms of education, Jakobe’s focus has always been a mix of academics and football. He attended Tullahoma High School, where he not only played football but also earned recognition for his performances, which eventually led him to play college football. Later, he went to Middle Tennessee State University, and eventually transferred to the University of Tennessee. And now balling for Mario Cristobal in playoffs semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jakobe Thomas’s religion?

Although Jakobe hasn’t really said much about his religion publicly. But if you look his IG bio, he was ‘Let go and Let God’ written in his bio. He often mentions prayer and trusting God, which makes it likely that he follows Christianity or at least grew up with Christian values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A lot of athletes rely on faith to stay focused and deal with pressure, and Jakobe seems to be in that group. Even though we don’t know specifics like which church, he attends or which denomination, it’s safe to say that faith plays a role in his life.

What is Jakobe Thomas’s nationality?

Jakobe Thomas is American through and through. Him born in Mississippi and grew up in Tennessee makes him a U.S. citizen by birth. He has lived in the United States all his life, from his early school days to playing college football. Being an American also means Jakobe has access to one of the strongest football infrastructures in the world in Miami’s Carol Soffer indoor practice facility. Safe to say, it’s paying off in dividends this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes number 8 had an exceptional 2025 college football season! Mario Cristobal’s DB was all over the field, finishing the year with a total of 64 tackles. He was a serious playmaker, snagging five interceptions and even running one back for a touchdown. He was a force to be reckoned with, also managing 4 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

That all-around impact didn’t happen by accident by any means. Now, Jakobe is just one game away from reaching the national championship.