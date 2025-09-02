What Is Jamal Roberts’ Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring his Family Roots and Background

Redshirt-sophomore Jamal Roberts is one of the most electric players at the Missouri Tigers. Presently, he is one of the longest-tenured running backs on Mizzou’s roster. In the 2025 season opener, he chipped in 33 rushing yards, with nine yards being the longest, against Arkansas State, leading to a crushing 61-6 win. The off-season saw to his confidence. “[I’m] just very more confident,” Roberts said of the difference between spring practices this year compared to last. “I’d say more relaxing for me, I know what I’m doing.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Where is Jamal Roberts from, and what is his nationality?

Born to John Roberts Sr. and Latanya Roberts on October 26, 2004, Jamal grew up in South St. Louis, Missouri. The 5’10.5, 198-pound running back developed a passion for football from an early age and had an explosive high school career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At St. Mary’s, he won two back-to-back state championships in his junior and senior seasons. His last high school campaign saw him rush 1,899 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning the first team All-Metro honors. Ranked No. 45th as a running back in the Class of 2023, he received offers from Kansas State, Florida State, and Arizona State, among others. He committed to the Missouri Tigers on July 3, 2022, as the seventh commit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Jamal Roberts’ ethnicity?

Jamal Roberts is African-American. Growing up in South St. Louis, he admired the black athletes who came before him and left a legacy. For him, football is more than a passion or a sport. It’s also about honoring those legacies. Not just football, he has also made his mark in track and field, posting a time of 10.94 in the 100m as a junior.

His first few appearances at the Mizzou camp as a freshman saw to his merit. He had been competing for the third-tail back position in the depth chart, and his hustle showed. “Jamal is just picking up things,” the then graduate running back Cody Schrader said per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s picking up the offense really fast and becoming one of those guys that I think can help us out this year.”

AD

Even coach Eli Drinkwitz had seemed impressed with Jamal’s skill set. “Jamal’s had an outstanding camp,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He’s proven a valuable asset with the ball in his hands; he’s had some dynamic runs.”

Is Jamal Roberts African-American?

Jamal Roberts is African-American, raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Kicking off his collegiate career, he quickly made some strides and earned the coaching staff’s approval. He became a standout player during the fall camp. That very praise had earned him the role of third-down specialist and pass protectionist last season, but maybe this year, there’s just more in the store for him.

“Last year, really embraced that third-down back, two-minute back, blitz pickup,” offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said of Roberts during a spring press conference. “He’s just an unbelievable teammate, embracing his role.” Last year, he served as the backup behind Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, tallied 53 carries, and was a go-to option on third downs. About his pass protector snaps? 73. The most for the Tigers for any non-offensive lineman, according to PFF. Last season, as a redshirt sophomore, he vied for playing time, competing against Noel and Caroll. Over 13 games, he tallied 216 rush yards and three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Influence of upbringing on Jamal Roberts’ faith and character

The Roberts are a pretty tight-knit family, although low-key. From cheering Jamal on the sideline to his recruiting saga, they were beside him. He has often revealed in his interviews how his father drilled discipline in him and his mother helped him keep a level head. His mindset has always been about excelling, pushing his limits.

In addition to that, Roberts has secured his name among 16 SEC players named to the Doak Walker watchlist. He is also stepping up to the leadership role as he heads to the 2025 season. On his left forearm, he’s got a tattoo that says, ‘The Sky is the Limit’. His next goal? “Getting my eyes on my target and just being more decisive on who I got.”