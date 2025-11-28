What is JaMarcus Shephard’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract Details, Salary and Career Earnings

Right before the regular season wraps up, Alabama lost a key staffer at its camp. JaMarcus Shephard, former co-OC for the Tide, is Oregon State’s new head coach. A college football coach for more than a decade, this is Shephard’s first time taking on the HC role. He brings some serious talent to the Beavers, who have struggled for a long time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shephard at Alabama was also the assistant HC under Kalen DeBoer and coached the WRs. His work has helped Alabama charge through the season at 10-2. The 42-year-old also had a career away from the gridiron. He worked at the NCAA Education Services Division from 2007 to 2011 before beginning his spell in college football. Since then, he has come a long way and has become an HC for the first time. Here’s a look at his net worth, salary, and career earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is JaMarcus Shephard’s net worth?

Shephard has been in college football coaching for more than a decade and has been with Alabama since 2024. Although his net worth is not available, USA Today reported his total earnings to be $4.8 million since 2014. But since his new job is that of an HC, that number is sure to rise. Oregon State has offered him a 5-year deal, but the financials of the agreement remain unknown. In Alabama, his contract made him a total of $3.3 million.

What is JaMarcus Shephard’s salary?

JaMarcus Shephard’s salary at Oregon State has not been made public. In Alabama, his salary was $1.1 million annually. The contract ran until 2027. Not much is known about any incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Alabama 2024 $1.1 million Washington 2023 $800,000 Washington 2022 $650,000

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

JaMarcus Shephard’s Career Earnings

Shephard began college football coaching as a volunteer for Western Kentucky in 2013. By 2014, he’d been promoted to WR coach. He also became special teams coach for the Hilltoppers in 2015. Shephard earned a total of $134,000 over his last two seasons at Western Kentucky.

In 2016, Washington State came calling, despite being offered a promotion to OC at Western Kentucky. Under Mike Leach, Shephard worked as a WR for just one season, for which he received $226,500. The now HC then began a long stint at Purdue, as WR coach in 2017, and won the Foster Farms Bowl.

In 2018, he moved up the ranks to be co-OC for the Boilermakers. At Purdue, Shephard developed star WRs David Bell and Rondale Moore. As a freshman, Moore led the FBS D1 with 114 catches, for 1258 yards and 12 TDs. In 2021, Shephard’s contribution helped Purdue finish 5 in passing offense in the country. He left Purdue after the season, with total earnings of $1.9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

JaMarcus Shephard came to Washington, where he was acquainted with Kalen DeBoer. And he got to work right away, building a WR room that was among the best in the country. In 2023, the Husky passing offense finished second nationally, averaging 343.7 yards per game. There was no stopping the Washington offense that season, which went on to the National Championship.

Shephard continued to churn out great receivers here, developing Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan. They were selected in the 1 , 2 , and 3 rounds, respectively, in the 2024 draft. JaMarcus Shephard had now become one of the most prolific OCs in the business. It also made him a great fit for a position at Alabama, which was going to be led by DeBoer in 2024. Shephard earned a total of $1.4 million.

Alabama was a challenge for Shephard, who was inheriting a blueblood going through a major overhaul. The Tide finished at a safe 9-4 in 2024, but the coach had already put out some solid talents to watch out for. JaMarcus Shephard has developed Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard to the level that they are on today. His WR unit has also helped Alabama stay in the Top 10 nationally in passing offense, hauling in 292.5 yards per game. Shephard earned $1.1 million for the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

After 11 years of being an assistant, JaMarcus Shephard got an opportunity to run the show. He’s already shown what he is capable of, having built powerful offenses consistently. Oregon State needs a serious rebuild under Shephard, who will pick up after Trent Bray.