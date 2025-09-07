What Is Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

The California Golden Bears are off to a great start in the season, publishing 2 important wins so far. For those two games. HC Justin Wilcox assigned the lead of the offense to freshman star Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The rookie QB seems to be the next best hope for the Bears to get back into winning ways, after years of being stuck on an average level. Here’s what we know about the Hawai’i phenom, who might be the next Berkeley star after Jared Goff.

In the Bears’ last game against Texas Southern, Sagapolutele helped the team turn the game in its favor after being just 11-0 at halftime. From there, California went on to win the game 34-3, with the rookie QB leading the passing stats at 26-for-37 and 259 yards. He takes up the charge after star QB Fernando Mendoza left camp for Indiana. Though he’s just played two games so far, he has enough talent to have Justin Wilcox confident about placing such a huge responsibility on the young QB. Here’s more on Sagapolutele.

Where is Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from, and what is his nationality?

The California QB is a US national. He comes from the country’s best quarterback-producing state: Hawai’i. Sagapolutele is from Ewa Beach, O’ahu island, which is also home to Alabama icon Tua Tagovailoa. He was born on August 2, 2006, which means he’s just celebrated his 19 birthday. Sagapolutele, at the time of his recruitment, was Hawai’i’s best prospect and was a 5-star player, per On3. An Elite 11 invitee and winner of the tournament’s Rail Shot challenge, he was a sublime player in high school football.

He played his at the famed St. Louis Academy, which also produced Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota. He played his senior season for Campbell High. And the QB is now the current record holder for passing yards in Hawai’i (10,653), leaving behind these legends, including Dillon Gabriel. “He’s as advertised”, GM Ron Rivera told The Daily Cal about Sagapolutele. Wilcox has a serious weapon in his arsenal now if he keeps playing well. The HC must’ve heaved a sigh of relief when he signed with the Bears, because he once briefly flipped his commitment to Oregon. Now that Hawai’i’s No. 1 player is here, Wilcox should see an uptick in his records.

What are Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s ethnicity and religion?

Sagapolutele is of Samoan descent. His parents are Atalili ‘Tiki’ and Setema Sagapolutele. Jaron-Keawe has an elder brother, John-Keawe, who is a quarterback for Portland State. Tiki played college football as well, as a defensive lineman for New Mexico Highlands. The QB is a descendant of famous singer Geno Keawe, who is his great-grandmother. It is because of her that the two brothers have the ‘Keawe’ hyphenated in their names.

Sagapolutele identifies as a Christian. His Twitter bio boldly mentions “God First,” and he also makes it a point to show his gratitude often after accomplishments. He also shared a special prayer made by Florida legend Tim Tebow ahead of the Syracuse game, which shows his dedication.

John-Keawe told The Honolulu Star-Adviser that the brothers knew and played with the other Hawaiian legends. That experience is reflected in the prowess of Jaron-Keawe, who has emerged as one of the ACC’s most promising QBs. What Dan Lanning saw happening at Oregon with Gabriel and Mariota can also pan out for Wilson at Berkeley. “I’ve coached some tremendous leaders. This young man is growing into that type of person,” Rivera said. Now that California fans have Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to rely on, they might even have a reason to celebrate by the end of the season.