What Is Morgan Suarez Ethnicity, Religion and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

When a team puts together a wildly successful season, most of the credit usually goes to the stars at the flashy positions. And guess what? The placekicker often gets overlooked. That hasn’t been the case at James Madison. As the Dukes became the first Sun Belt program to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, kicker Morgan Suarez quietly played a huge role in making it happen. Suarez transferred to James Madison in May 2025 after serving as the placekicker at Florida Atlantic.

He earned both his bachelor’s degree and MBA at FAU and is now continuing his academic journey at JMU, where he’s pursuing a master’s degree in adult education and human resource development. On the field, the senior has been money. Suarez piled up 99 total points, going a perfect 63-for-63 on extra points. He was also reliable on field goals, knocking down 12 of his 16 attempts for a solid 75 percent clip, with his longest coming from 47 yards. Not flashy, but dependable.

With his on-field contributions clear, there’s also growing curiosity about Suarez off the field, which fans have started to take an interest in as his profile rises.

Where is Morgan Suarez from, and what is his nationality?

Morgan Suarez is a Florida native, hailing from Wellington, where he attended Wellington High School. He carries American nationality and grew up in a tight-knit, supportive family. Away from football, Suarez is an outdoors guy at heart. He enjoys hunting at the family ranch, fishing, golfing, and spending time with friends and family.

He’s the son of Jorge and Heather Suarez and has an older brother, Remy. His parents have been constant supporters throughout his career and are often in the stands, cheering him on. That strong family backing has played a big role in helping Suarez stay grounded while succeeding on the field. Suarez posts a lot about his family on his socials, which just replicates the strong bond between them.

What is Morgan Suarez’s ethnicity?

Morgan Suarez identifies as White and Hispanic. While “Hispanic” typically refers to heritage tied to Spanish-speaking countries, Suarez himself is from Florida, where he grew up and developed both on and off the field.

What is Morgan Suarez’s religion?

Morgan Suarez hasn’t publicly shared anything about his religious beliefs, so that part of his life remains private. That said, looking at recent trends offers a bit of perspective. As of last year, about 42% of U.S. Hispanics identify as Catholic, a noticeable drop from 67% back in 2010. Around 21% identify as Protestant, with roughly 17% falling under the Evangelical Protestant umbrella. On the flip side, nearly 27–30% of the Hispanic population doesn’t follow any religion at all.

So Suarez and his family can fall into either of these categories.