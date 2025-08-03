What is Jeff Brohm’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Louisville Cardinals HC

The Louisville Cardinals played their first football game in 1913 and now have more than a century of history behind them. In that history, guess how many times they have made it to a conference title game while being in a power conference? Discarding those Big East titles, just one!! And that, too, with their recent head coach, Jeff Brohm, in 2023. In a sense, Brohm is not just trying to pull out those winning seasons, but is rewriting history itself. And that comes with its perks.

In just two years, Brohm has elevated the program to a genuine ACC contender and aspires to be a national title contender in the future. If you think that a 19-8 record is weak? Just watch that Clemson game last year as Brohm led the Cardinals to a 21-33 win in Death Valley. Not just that, but winning against teams like Georgia Tech, Miami, and Notre Dame in the two seasons isn’t easy. And the results reflect the brilliance of Jeff Brohm, and behind that brilliance also lie the benefits that come with the success.

What is Jeff Brohm’s net worth in 2025?

Before coming to the Cardinals as a head coach in 2023, Brohm was busy leading Purdue to national relevance. The tenure, which lasted from 2017 to 2022, did come with a Big Ten West championship and upset wins over top teams in Bowl games. Having a $4.8 million salary in 2022 surely would have helped with the motivation, and throughout the tenure, Brohm raked in $20-22 million, approximately, before taxes. But then came the major turning point.

“These things happen fast, and this is the time. It’s a great opportunity. I always wanted to coach here, and I loved playing here. I love living here,” said Brohm in the introductory press conference at the Louisville Cardinals. Brohm left Purdue accumulating a 36-34 record, which might not look illustrious, but it had to do more with the Boilermakers’ resources than Brohm’s ability to coach. At Cardinals, Brohm was coming to follow his past legacy.

Jeff Brohm Contract Duration– 6 Years Total Value– $47.8 million

Year Base Salary Retention Bonus Max Performance Bonus Total Potential Earnings 2023 $5,000,00 $500,000 $2,000,000 $7,500,000 2024 $500,000 $500,000 $2,000,000 $7,600,000 2025 $5,200,000 $750,000 $2,000,000 $7,950,000 2026 $5,300,000 $750,000 $2,000,000 $8,050,000 2027 $5,400,000 $5,400,000 $2,000,000 $8,150,000 2028 $5,500,000 $750,000 $2,000,000 $8,250,000 2029 $6,550,000 $750,000 $2,000,000 $9,300,000 2030 $7,000,000 $750,000 $2,000,000 $9,750,000

Before embarking on his coaching career and later in the NFL, Brohm played football for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993 and excelled as a quarterback. That past connection and his previous successful tenure at Western Kentucky (30-10 overall) helped Brohm land a $36 million contract with a base salary of $5 million when he started coaching. Apart from that, a bonus of $200,000 for appearing in bowl games and $500,000 for 10-win seasons was also promised, reportedly, to the head coach in his contract. But that’s not the only source of Brohm’s earnings.

Salary, contract & career earnings of Louisville Cardinals HC

The $36 million contract for Jeff Brohm was huge at the time, considering Scott Satterfield, the previous head coach, was earning just $3.5 million annually. Now, that $36 million contract also has a provision through which it will extend up to one year in 2029 if the head coach finishes with a 7-win season, granting him a salary of $6.55 million. Moreover, on finishing with ten or more wins, Brohm will have his contract extended to two years, with a salary of $7 million. Add to that, the head coach also gets numerous allowances in his contract.

According to reports, Brohm had received $50,000 relocation bonus, a $15 million life insurance policy, $1,000 per month car allowance, and access to a double suite with four parking passes for home football games. As for his buyout, on being fired, the head coach will be owed 100% of the remaining contract, which stands at $37 million for now. All in all, it seems the Brohm is getting a golden package in return for leading the Louisville Cardinals to glory now. But even before that, Brohm was earning well.

Year Team Total Earnings 2014 Western Kentucky $600,000 2015 Western Kentucky $600,000 2016 Western Kentucky $800,000

2017 Purdue $3,500,000 2018 Purdue $3,800,000 2019 Purdue $5,500,000 2020 Purdue $4,800,00 2021 Purdue $4,763,330 2022 Purdue $5,100,000 2023 Louisville $5,900,000 2024 Louisville $6,100,000-$6,500,000 2025 Louisville $6,450,000-$7,950,000

Although Brohm went undrafted in the NFL draft, he still was picked as a free agent and might have earned a $1-2 million deal easily, as he spent 6 seasons in the NFL. Even at Western Kentucky, the head coach was earning $2 million annually and led the team to two Conference USA Titles and three bowl appearances. Totaling the cumulative earnings of Brohm is still speculative, but he reportedly has earned close to $50 million before taxes, and his net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $10 million.