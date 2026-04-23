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What Is Jeff Brohm’s Salary in 2026? All About Louisville Cardinals Head Coach’s New Contract Extension

Malabika Dutta

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Apr 23, 2026 | 12:29 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

What Is Jeff Brohm’s Salary in 2026? All About Louisville Cardinals Head Coach’s New Contract Extension

Malabika Dutta

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Link Copied!

Apr 23, 2026 | 12:29 PM EDT

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After leading the Cardinals to three consecutive nine-win seasons, Louisville’s head coach Jeff Brohm has agreed to a contract extension through 2033. The new deal was finalized amid high interest from other programs, securing Brohm at his alma mater with a top-tier ACC coaching salary.

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In 2026, Jeff Brohm is set to earn an annual salary of $6.3 million at Louisville. This reflects a significant raise following the school’s Board of Trustees’ approval of an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. Under this extension, his base salary is scheduled to jump to $7.2 million in 2027 and continue increasing annually.

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Under his original 2022 agreement, his 2026 base salary was set to be $5.3 million. Now, his total compensation for 2026 can increase based on guaranteed and performance-based bonuses. For CFP appearances, the payout starts at $500k for making the field and goes up to $2 million for winning the national championship.

“Over the past three seasons, Jeff has clearly demonstrated that he is the right person to lead our football program, now and into the future. He understands what it means to represent the University of Louisville on the field and in this community. Jeff is building a culture rooted in accountability, development, and competitive excellence. I am confident in the direction of our program and excited about what the future holds under his leadership,” Louisville AD Josh Heird said in a statement.

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Malabika Dutta

2,600 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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