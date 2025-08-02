What Is Jeff Lebby’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Mississippi State HC

It’s ‘Showtime at State,’ as Jeff Lebby is rallying to change the culture at Mississippi State. Although his first season at Starkville ended in a brutal 0-8, at the bottom of the ladder in the SEC, he achieved two victories against Eastern Kentucky and UMass in the non-conference games. Now, he enters the 2025 season with his hopes high, accompanied by a revamped roster. “We’re going to get things done and change the outcome this fall because of how we practice and how we prepare.” Speaking at SEC Media Days, he emphasized the progress behind the scenes. “That’s the reality of it. I feel like our football team today is a lot closer and a lot more connected than it was a year ago, even with all the turnover,” he concluded.

What is Jeff Lebby’s net worth?

As a head coach at Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million. At Ole Miss, he was part of the $1 million club, but climbing up the ladder to Mississippi State, it has increased to approximately $4.5 million. According to some sources, it is closer to $5 million.

At the same time, he has two contracts. One with the state of Mississippi, another with the Bulldogs club. Out of the total $4.5 million contract in his first year, $800,000 comes from the state, while the base salary of $3.45 million is paid by the Bulldogs club. After the first year, an increment of $100,000 will be provided, followed by $1,50,000 after the 2nd and 3rd years. So, to sum it up, a jump from $3.85 million in the first year to $4.8 million, following the fourth year, as per Clarion Ledger.

Jeff Lebby’s contract breakdown

Presently, as per College Football Network, Lebby has a $4.51 million contract for four years—the longest term length allowed in the State of Mississippi for state employees.

Add-on perks and incentives are also present in his contract, but conditions are applied. If he is named the SEC Coach of the Year, he will receive $50,000 in bonus; $100,000 if named National Coach of the Year. Adding on to that, if he clinches an SEC win, he gets a bonus of $125,000. Suppose, if the Bulldogs win six conference games, Lebby will get a total of $250,000. But these bonuses are not stacked. If he has won more than one achievement, he will be eligible for the highest bonus. Not to forget that post-season performance also delivers a bonus.

But if Lebby wants to depart, he will have to pay a hefty buyout clause fee of $6.2 million, and will add another $1.5 million if he leaves for another SEC rival team, as per Clarion Ledger. And if the Mississippi State decides to let go of Lebby, he would be due roughly $14.3 million.

Jeff Lebby’s career earnings

Jeff Lebby is the head coach at Mississippi State after transitioning from an assistant at Oklahoma. His earnings have significantly increased as he transitioned from being an assistant to an HC. Although some sources believe it sits second-lowest in the conference, ahead of Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Year Team Position Total Earnings 2018 UCF Assistant $200,000 2019 UCF Assistant $375,000 2020 Ole Miss Assistant $682,500 2021 Ole Miss Assistant $1,200,000 2022 Oklahoma Assistant $1,800,000 2023 Oklahoma Assistant $1,900,000 2024 Mississippi State Head $4,250,000

What is Jeff Lebby’s salary?

Jeff Lebby

Contract Duration: 4 (with the State of Mississippi Total Value: $4.25 million

Year Salary ($) Increase Description Year 1 3,450,000 starting salary Year 2 3,550,000 +$100,000 after Year 1 Year 3 3,700,000 +$150,000 after Year 2 Year 4 3,850,000 +$150,000 after Year 3 Year 5 4,800,000 Jumps from $3.85M to $4.8M after Year 4; no state supplement.

A Look at Jeff Lebby’s college and professional career

After graduating from Andrews High School, Jeff Lebby went to play for the Oklahoma Sooners, but an injury put an end to his playing days. Instead of quitting the sport, he joined as a student assistant with the Sooners and thus started his coaching journey. At Norman, he crossed paths with QB Josh Heupel, who would later go on to become the head coach of his Alma Mater.

In his coaching journey spanning two decades, he worked at Baylor, UCF, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma in the capacity of assistant coach. His first breakthrough as the head coach came at Mississippi State. Also, for a year in 2007, he went to high school coaching at Victoria Memorial in Texas.

A look at Jeff Lebby’s brand endorsements

As of now, there is no information publicly available regarding Jeff Lebby’s brand endorsements aside from his coaching stint at Mississippi State, a state contract that runs for four years, as in the State of Mississippi, state employee contracts do not run more than four years. He does not have contract compensation for his Bulldog Club pay in his fifth year.