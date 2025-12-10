What is Jeremiyah Love’s NIL Deals in 2025 – Salary with Notre Dame and Career Earnings

Jeremiyah Love solidified himself as a promising young talent in college football. His NIL valuation is a reflection of his on-field performance. Let’s take a deep dive into understanding Notre Dame’s RB NIL valuation and his career earnings.

Jeremiyah Love’s contract breakdown

Jeremiyah Love doesn’t have a traditional contract, but earns through NIL deals with brands based on the Name, Image, and Likeness. Love is in his junior year, and the speculation suggests that he might leave for the NFL in 2026.

Based on the impact he created on the collegiate level, he is projected as a first-round draft pick, with multiple franchises interested in signing the elite QB. However, he still has a year of eligibility to play. If he wishes to leave for the NFL, in the coming fall, he could at least sign a seven or eight-figure multi-year contract.

What is Jeremiyah Love’s salary?

As a college athlete, Jeremiyah Love does not have a traditional salary for playing for Notre Dame. However, he earns through multiple NIL deals and a strong presence in football. However, per ESPN, the new direct revenue-sharing scheme, Power 4 programs RBs can get paid anywhere between $300,000 and $700,000.

“I think anything below $750,000 for a starting running back at a serious program would be disrespectful, basically,” one agent said. However, it is not conclusive evidence and is just an estimate.

Jeremiyah Love’s NIL Deal Net Worth

Jeremiyah Love’s NIL deal is worth an estimated $1.6 million, based on the name he earned with his remarkable three seasons with Notre Dame. Love finished fourth in the FBS with 1,372 rushing yards, and his 18 rushing touchdowns ranked third in the country. His 6.9 yards per carry tied for first among all players with at least 150 rushing attempts.

With this, he ranked 29th in the college football NIL rankings. He also ranks No. 49 in the On3 NIL 100 and is the first of its kind to be included in the NIL ranking. Love revealed that he didn’t have any NIL deals when he came to Notre Dame in 2023, but he earned them through his hard work.

“As far as looking back on my journey, I didn’t start off with having some big NIL deals,” Jeremiah Love said. “I started off having none. I came into college not having any deals. But I put my head down, grinded, did the things I had to do on the field, and all that stuff just came naturally.

I would say don’t focus on NIL and all the money or whatever. Just don’t focus on it. Focus on football. Because at the end of the day, if you perform on the field, all that other stuff will come.”

With that being said, Jeremiah Love bought a Porsche for his mom with the money he earned from the NIL deal last year. “I bought a (Porsche) over the summer and gave it to my mom. She has it now (so) it’s hers now, basically,” Love said.

Jeremiyah Love’s top NIL sponsors

The Fighting Irish RB has multiple NIL deals with top brands. In 2023, he brought on Athlete Advantage for NIL representation. In August 2025, he signed a NIL deal with New Balance, joining the elite athletes like Marvin and Chase. “It’s a good feeling, just being able to be a part of the New Balance family,” said Love, after signing a NIL deal with NB in Aug. 2025.

“It’s a great honor, and I’m ready to go forward with this journey and enjoy the ride. To join this roster with Marvin and Chase, those two great guys, it’s something that I’ve never really imagined.”

In late August, he signed a deal with Celsius, featuring in a promotional video. It is a brand that produces a range of fitness and energy drinks.

In October 2025, Love signed a NIL deal with Samsung to promote the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Love joined Team Galaxy through the NIL deal. “It means a lot,” said Love, after signing an agreement with Samsung in October 2025.

“I feel like, me and Samsung, just in general, have the same mindset. Samsung, they’re themselves no matter what. They’re not trying to be like anybody else. They’re very unique. I’m myself no matter what’s going on. I’ve always been that way since I was a little kid.”

If Love continues the same dominating play and keeps on progressing, his financial arc is expected to grow higher and higher in the future.