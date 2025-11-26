What is Jim Mora’s Salary at Colorado State? Departing UConn HC’s Net Worth Explored

Jim Mora’s intriguing coaching journey had seen him go from the highs of NFL gigs to coaching in relatively mid-tier colleges. Despite that, one thing has remained constant. Mora improves the team wherever he goes. He did the same with UCLA before things fell apart in the last three seasons.

Since 2021, he has revived the UConn Huskies. Guiding a 1-11 program to a 9-win season is no easy feat. Celebrating his efforts, he was named the 2024 Head Coach of the Year by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston. That progress got him a promotion as Colorado State came calling for his signature after firing Jay Norvell. Here’s everything we know about the contract and career earnings of the current Rams’ head coach.

What is Jim Mora’s Net Worth

Jim Mora’s net worth is $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With his new agreement with Colorado State, we can expect a rise in his net worth. On Wednesday, UConn released a statement that Jim Mora has accepted the head coach job offer from the Rams. “We thank Jim for his dedication to our student-athletes and wish him, his wife Kathy, and his family the best at Colorado State,” said Director of Athletics David Benedict.

According to his last contract with the Huskies, if he had remained at UConn until 2028, he would have earned $10 million over four years.

Jim Mora Contract Breakdown

As of now, his Colorado State details have not been released. According to his most recent contract at UConn, Jim Mora was to receive $10 million over a four-year period. He had the opportunity to earn more through additional compensation, including performance-based incentives and a retention bonus. If he had stayed until Dec 31, 2026, he would have received a retention bonus of $300,000

Mora’s journey at UConn speaks volumes about his coaching acumen. It was in November 2021 when he arrived at the campus. Former coach Randy Edsall had failed to revive the program. They had lost 34 of their past 38 games. With Mora’s arrival, spirits lifted. He led the Huskies’ first back-to-back winning campaigns with 9-win seasons. His performance kept the Huskies invested in him. In 2024, after winning eight of its 12 regular-season games, the Huskies offered him a two-year extension.

Jim Mora’s Salary

As of now, his present salary details regarding the Colorado State head coach position are not available. However, Jim Mora is set to earn $2,169,000 so far this season, with a maximum bonus of $1.4 million. Last season, he earned $1,700,000 and an additional $500,000 in bonuses.

Year School Position Pay Mx Bonus 2025 UConn Head $2,169,000 $1,400,000 2024 UConn Head $1,700,000 $500,000 2017 UCLA Head $3,550,000 $1,065,000

As of his 2024 contract extension with UConn. In addition to the base pay, he had opportunities to earn more through performance-based incentives.

Jim Mora Career Earnings

With over 13 years of head coaching experience, Jim Mora has achieved notable success. Both during his tenure in the NFL and in college football.

Team Position Tenure Salary details Atlanta Falcons HC 2004-2006 $7.5 million over five years Seattle Seahawks HC 2009 Five-year contract estimated at $4 million per year UCLA HC 2012-1017 Earned $17.8 million over his tenure UConn HC 2022-2025 over $ 4 million (approx.)

At UConn Huskies, Jim Mora made $1.81 million in base salary. Following his contract extension, his annual salary increased to $2.1 million.

Jim Mora’s Professional Career

Jim Mora’s collegiate journey began at the University of Washington in 1983. As a defensive back, he helped his team to two Rose Bowls. He then moved to the position of a graduate assistant coach and led his program to the 1985 Orange Bowl, resulting in a win over Oklahoma. Later, he moved into the NFL, advancing up the ranks from assistant coach to head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

By 2021, he came back to collegiate coaching. During his tenure at UCLA, he developed 30 players into NFL talent and led the team to two 10-win seasons. However, during the later stretch of his tenure at the Bruins, his performance dipped, and he was fired in 2017. In 2021, he joined UConn, leading the Huskies to a bright future. Four years later, he joined the Colorado State Rams.

In addition to his coaching career, he worked as an analyst on ESPN.

Jim Mora’s Real Estate

Jim Mora lives near the UConn campus. The building, situated closer to the UConn campus, spans three acres on a hill above the campus. During a conversation with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jim Mora revealed that his house is haunted. “I’m convinced it’s haunted,” he said with a smile. “I just warn everyone who stays that it’s haunted. But they’re good ghosts.”

The 82-year-old house sits on 4.5 acres of land, comprising eight bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Additionally, he owned a beautiful house in Manhattan Beach. The 9,000-square-foot property’s gated entrance opens to a six-bedroom house, a built-in barbecue, a swimming pool, and all other luxurious amenities. In 2020, he put that on sale for $11.995 million.

As of now, Jim Mora is preparing for his transition from UConn to the Colorado State Rams.