What is Jordan Fuller Ethnicity, Religion and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Jordan Fuller is one of the freaks of the James Madison Dukes, leading the rushing offense for the school this season as a running back. The Holy Cross transfer is a part of JMU’s first College Football Playoff run, but do you know that he inherited his rushing game from his father? Let’s take a deep dive into learning who Jordan Fuller is, his family background, ethnicity, nationality, and more.

Where is Jordan Fuller from, and what is his nationality?

Born in North Hampton, New Hampshire, Jordan Fuller is a born American citizen. He is the son of Jerome Fuller and Melinda Fuller. He is the middle child of three, between his older brother Trey, and younger sister Jaeda. Her mother, Melinda, served in the military for 24 years, is a captain in the Air Force, and also serves as an Air National Guard Tanker Maintenance Officer.

His father is a two-sport athlete at Holy Cross, who played football and baseball. Jerome held the school’s single-season rushing yards record (1,465) and was named a first-team All-American in 1991. In 2005, he was inducted into the Holy Cross Varsity Club Hall of Fame.

Despite his dad’s legendary career, he didn’t force Jordan into football. However, when he found his interest in football, he started training him.

“He never wanted to really push me into football or training,” Jordan said. “But once he saw that I was interested in it, he started getting me more involved.”

Jordan started playing football at the age of eleven, mostly with the 12-year-olds. Despite sports, academics have been a part of Jordan and his siblings. He attended Winnacunnet High School, but due to the lack of attention from colleges, he transferred to the Governors Academy High School in Byfield, Massachusetts. He was the Team MVP as a junior, rushing 3,330 yards and 36 touchdowns in his prep career.

He followed his father’s footsteps to Holy Cross in the 2021 recruitment class and spent three years there before transferring to James Madison for his senior season, being a part of JMU’s first CFP run.

What is Jordan Fuller’s ethnicity?

Jordan Fuller is a born American, but his roots reveal mixed heritage. His father, Jerome, is an African American with roots of his ancestors from Africa, but resides in North Hampton. On the other hand, his mother, Melinda, is an American native, from Massachusetts, who completed her college degree from Boston University.

Jerome got featured in the Holy Cross Football’s Black History Month, honoring his contributions as a double-sports star, carrying the All-American and All-Patriot League honors.

What is Jordan Fuller’s religion?

There’s not much information publicly available about Jordan’s religion. But his parents have a traditional Christian marriage, based on the social media post. If Jordan has inherited the belief, he might likely be a Christian.

More than preaching the religious stuff, the main values Jerome and Melinda taught their kids were to work hard and be good people. Much of what the Fullers have done in their life was to set their children up for success and not just when it comes to football.

“They value the hard work and understand that things don’t come easy,” Melinda said.

The hard work and dedication have taken him to where he is now, carrying the legacy of his father.