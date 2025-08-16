What Is Julian Lewis’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring his Family Roots and Background

When you’re a 17-year-old QB already carrying the weight of a fanbase, you throw storylines coupled with footballs. Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis has quickly become one of those names every college football junkie knows, even if he hasn’t played a down in Boulder yet. The Carrollton, Georgia product is already one of the most talked-about recruits in the 2025 class. And while everyone debates his arm strength, recruiting saga, and Deion Sanders‘ connection, fans are equally curious about the bigger picture. So, let’s dive into his family roots, his faith, and his cultural backdrop that made him who he is.

Where is Julian Lewis from, and what is his nationality?

Born on September 21, 2007, Julian Lewis is an American quarterback with a hometown pedigree straight out of Carrollton, Georgia. He grew up throwing passes in middle school that looked like they belonged on ESPN, not Pop Warner highlight reels. By eighth grade, he had already been named Georgia state player of the year for his age group multiple times which was a sign that the spotlight was coming early and loud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Quarterback Julian Ju Ju Lewis, a USC commit from Carrolltown, Georgia, and the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, enters Ohio Stadium ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes Nov. 18, 2023 game against Minnesota. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLorixSchmidtx/xColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_21927409

AD

By the time he hit Carrollton High School, the lights were blinding. At just 14, he earned the starting QB job, throwing darts against kids two and three years older. His high school stat line is a jaw-dropping 10,054 yards, 136 touchdowns, and just 18 interceptions on a 69% completion rate.

He committed to USC first, reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class, and then landed in Boulder in December 2024. For a 17-year-old, JuJu has lived a recruiting rollercoaster most kids wouldn’t believe.

What is Julian Lewis’s ethnicity?

Julian Lewis’s background is as layered as his highlight reel. He comes from a mixed-race family, with a Black father and a mother of European descent. While his mother keeps a low profile, his father, TC Lewis, is no stranger to the football world or the spotlight. He has two sisters Jordyn and Londyn.

TC played at UConn and remains a visible presence in JuJu’s journey, often breaking down his son’s progress and career choices in public forums. His grandfather, Ty Lewis, was also a high school coach, meaning football runs in the family DNA. Julian Lewis might be rewriting records, but he’s also carrying forward a generational love for the game.

Is Julian Lewis African-American / Christian?

Yes and faith is front and center in his story. Julian Lewis is proudly Christian, and he doesn’t hesitate to show it. Before Colorado’s spring game, he wore a “Jesus Saves” shirt. On Instagram, he drops verses like Proverbs 3:5-6, writing captions such as, “Used to pray for times like this. My God is amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His father echoes that same spiritual grounding. “Don’t have to ever question God’s plan, cause it’s already done! Matthew 25:21-23” TC once wrote on X. In another post, he celebrated his son’s physical growth while crediting God’s role in the journey. “God is good! To witness his mental and physical growth from Jan to Apr is amazing. He’s up to 200lbs, healthy and moving better than ever. CU sports medicine, nutrition and strength have done an amazing job,” he wrote. For this family, football success is big but faith is bigger.

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

Julian Lewis’ story is also about the environment shaping him. TC has been vocal about ensuring his son chooses a program that’s the right fit, not just the flashiest logo. “The kid just wants an opportunity to walk into a situation where there’s not a cemented starter,” he once said in an interview. And then there’s Coach Prime. As a fellow QB dad, Deion Sanders shares a connection with TC that goes beyond the sidelines. JuJu is entering an environment where faith, family, and football overlap in a way that feels almost destined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His grandfather Ty once coached, his dad played, and Julian Lewis himself could be the one to elevate the family’s football name to a national level. From tossing youth footballs 25 yards at age seven to training with Ron Veal, the same coach who helped develop Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, JuJu’s rise feels more like a continuation of family tradition than just raw talent.

So that’s Julian Lewis, an American QB from Georgia, a product of a mixed-race family, deeply rooted in his Christian faith, and guided by a father who knows the game inside and out. And his story is about what’s coming next. And if his roots, faith, and numbers are any indication, Colorado might just have a generational QB on its hands.