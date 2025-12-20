What is Kalen DeBoer’s Buyout? How Much Will Alabama Owe If They Fire Him After Playoff Embarrassment

Alabama’s CFP return has already taken an uncomfortable turn. Through one half in Norman, the Crimson Tide are 0-17 in the second quarter against Oklahoma. Head coach Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban knowing grace periods do not exist here. When the margins tighten, attention quickly shifts to paperwork.

Kalen DeBoer’s paperwork is expensive. The 51-year-old is under contract through December 31, 2031. His deal paid him $10.25 million for the 2025 season, with scheduled $250,000 raises annually, climbing to $11.75 million by the end of the contract. According to USA TODAY’s 2025 compensation survey, he is the No. 7 highest-paid coach in college football and No. 3 in the SEC. Those numbers were approved with playoff expectations baked in. He missed the playoffs last season. Repeated blunders become costly in more ways than one.

If Alabama were to fire Kalen DeBoer without cause, the buyout would be $60,843,750. Other documents place the current figure closer to $63 million. Either way, it ranks as the third-largest buyout among the 105 contracts USA TODAY reviewed and second-highest in the SEC. Plainly speaking, Alabama would be writing one of the largest checks in the sport’s history to make a change after just two seasons.

The record complicates the debate. Kalen DeBoer is 19-7 at Alabama. His 2024 team climbed to No. 1 nationally after a late-September win over No. 2 Georgia, only to finish 9-3 and miss the playoffs following a 24-3 loss to a 6-6 Oklahoma team. This season, Alabama went 10-2 in the regular season, finished first in the SEC standings, then unraveled with a lopsided loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game. That defeat sent the Tide into the playoff as a team still searching for answers.

Alabama’s side of the contract is only half the equation. Kalen DeBoer leaving voluntarily would be far cheaper. According to his contract obtained by AL.com via an open records request, he would owe Alabama $4 million to exit the deal before the end of this year. That figure drops to $3 million in 2026 and disappears entirely after next season. For a major program looking to poach a sitting Alabama coach, that amount would be a line item.

Now they are back in Norman, facing the same opponent that ended last season. Lose again, especially in this manner, and the noise will not stay quiet. That brings us to the other pressure point surrounding Kalen DeBoer’s future.

Kalen DeBoer is torn between his desire and growing pressure

Kalen DeBoer has publicly insisted he is not going anywhere. After being linked to Penn State’s head coaching opening earlier this season, he shut the door firmly.

“Yeah, we’re extremely happy at Alabama,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve been asked, extremely happy here. Love the challenge, love the grind, love this place. There’s never been any link, there’s never been any conversation, there’s never been any interest either way.”

When Michigan fired Sherrone Moore with cause, Kalen DeBoer’s name surfaced again. On Sunday, he released a statement through Yea Alabama, the Crimson Tide’s NIL collective, reaffirming his commitment to the program. Shortly after, On3 Sports reported that Alabama and DeBoer are working on a contract extension, though no agreement has been reached.

Still, speculation persists because results invite it. CBS Sports’ Will Backus reported that Michigan could view Kalen DeBoer as a lifeline if Alabama stumbles against Oklahoma. If the Tide falters, the Wolverines could force the head coach for answers and if he says no, they could pivot to another priority target in Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

For Alabama fans, uncertainty already exists. The Tide were fortunate to reach the playoff after a 28-7 embarrassment against Georgia in the SEC title game. They went 2-2 over their final four games against FBS opponents, with uninspiring wins over LSU and Auburn and losses to ranked teams. That is not the standard, and everyone involved knows it. So, this game matters. They already lost 23-21 to Oklahoma in the regular season. Another loss and it reopens every ledger, including a $63 million decision.