What Is Kam Franklin’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

In just two seasons at Ole Miss, Kam Franklin has established himself as a centerpiece of the Rebels’ defense. Franklin received the AD’s Honor Roll last season as a freshman and is now playing an integral role in the Rebels’ first-ever College Football Playoff run. The rise of Franklin from cheering up for the Rebels to representing them in the national title run has sparked growing curiosity about the roots behind his success. Let’s explore in depth Kam Franklin’s family roots, cultural background, religion, and nationality.

What is Kam Franklin’s ethnicity?

There is no explicit information available regarding Kam Franklin’s ethnicity. However, he was born on November 28, 2005, to Tammy Parker and was raised in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, which is just a one-hour drive from Oxford.

“It’s nice to represent your home state,” Franklin said when Ole Miss made it to the Playoffs for the first time. “It means a lot when you’re putting on for your state.”

Franklin himself has claimed Mississippi as his home state, and his roots in the state run deep. He grew up playing football and basketball for Lake Cormorant High School. His football career began as a running back before he switched to the defensive side as a defensive lineman during his freshman season in high school.

As a sophomore, Franklin had a breakout season, totaling 71 tackles for 11 sacks, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. The very next year, he set Lake Cormorant’s single-season sack record with 93 total tackles and 19 sacks. He also blocked three kicks and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

He spent his teenage years in Lake Cormorant with his family; with that being said, he’s likely to be an American native.

What is Kam Franklin’s religion?

Kam Franklin does believe in God. If you scroll down his social media handle, especially during his recruitment days, in almost every post, he credited God, stating, “blessed.” He believes that every opportunity that pops up for him is through the blessings of God. Yet, there is no official information on the religion he follows.

“#AGTG Extremely Blessed and Excited to announce that I have received a offer from the University of Mississippi! #HottyToddy@OleMissFB @DerrickDnix @nester_nick @JackReidKelly @coach_leeclark @GatorFootballLC @swamp_athletics,” Kamarion Franklin wrote on X when he received an offer from the Ole Miss Rebels back in November 2021.

What is Kam Franklin’s nationality?

Born in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, Kam Franklin is an American citizen by birth. He grew up in the state of Mississippi and represents his home team. Being the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi and boasting the No. 10 spot as a defensive lineman nationwide, Kam was on the target list of numerous blue-blood schools. He held offers from top powerhouse schools of the SEC Trenches like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and others, while Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon also extended offers to him. But for Franklin, his home team came first, and he proudly represents them.

Lane Kiffin recruited him, and the edge is believed to be the obvious target when the head coach took the LSU job. However, Franklin remains unflinching and committed to Ole Miss in the historical playoff run. Now Ole Miss can proudly claim that he’s the ‘Mississippi guy.’