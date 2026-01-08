What Is Kewan Lacy’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

If there’s one player apart from Trinidad Chambliss that Miami has to be on the lookout for, it’s Kewan Lacy. He began his career as a sixth-string RB and has now become one of the best in college football. Here’s a look at the roots of the talented rusher, who will surely have all eyes on him at the Fiesta Bowl.

What are Kewan Lacy’s ethnicity and nationality?

Kewan Lacy is an American national. Born on July 6, 2006, the running back is a native of Dallas, Texas. Kewan’s mother, Kendra McGrew, raised him by herself along with his siblings. There are no public details about Lacy’s father.

The Mississippi RB split his prep career between three schools. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Fort Worth Nolan. Lacy hauled in 1352 yards on 135 carries and 13 scores as a sophomore. He then moved to Lancaster, where he led the school to three playoff appearances. Lacy recorded 1,513 yards on 221 carries and 19 touchdowns as a senior. At Lancaster, he played with Arizona State RB Kyson Brown. According to Lacy, the two formed his “dynamic duo.”

Lacy had emerged as the No. 2 RB of the 2024 recruiting cycle and was offered by bluebloods like Ohio State and Alabama. But he chose to play for Missouri. Lacy couldn’t find enough time there, playing in only six games. He rushed for only 104 yards and then turned his sights towards another program that recruited him heavily: Ole Miss. With a total of 1,451 yards, Kewan Lacy has the third-highest rushing yards of the 2025 season. He has also been awarded First Team All-SEC and All-America honors. The RB was also the first-ever finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

What is Kewan Lacy’s Religion

Kewan Lacy belongs to a Christian family. Not much else is known about this aspect, since the RB doesn’t outwardly address it in general.

Who are Kewan Lacy’s Siblings?

Not much is known of Kewan Lacy’s siblings, except his older brother, Gerald Lacy Jr. He began his career in JUCO football at Stephen F. Austin and then moved to Missouri. His presence was probably why Kewan also chose to become a Tiger instead of signing with other big programs. Gerald Lacy then moved to Trinity Valley. Now, he has signed with Ole Miss, reuniting with his brother once again.

What’s in store for Kewan Lacy’s future?

Kewan Lacy has an exciting future waiting for him after this season. He has already announced he will be returning to Ole Miss, which is a big win for Pete Golding. There were rumors of Lane Kiffin, his former head coach, planning to whisk him away to LSU. But Lacy has always had a close relationship with the Rebels, which grew even stronger during this season. He will be one of the key pieces of success for the new man in charge, Pete Golding, in his first full season as the Rebels’ head coach.

“What Pete Golding has planned for us, I feel like it’s moving in the right direction,” he told the press on January 6.

The 2025 season has brought some much-needed momentum to Ole Miss and to Kewan Lacy’s career. He now has a chance to become an even bigger name in college football next season. Kewan Lacy is the most impactful player in the RB room and will now be responsible for setting an example for the new players.