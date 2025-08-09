What Is Kyle Whittingham’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of UTAH HC

In his coaching career, spanning more than two decades, Kyle Whittingham held positions at various programs. He began as a graduate assistant for BYU in 1985, had stints at College of Eastern Utah, then at Idaho State, and finally landed at the Utah Utes as a defensive coordinator. He climbed up the ranks and in 2004, stepped into the shoes of the head coach. He has spent two decades serving as the head coach of the Utah Utes.

And now he is getting ready for his 21st season. Last season was a disaster as the Utes tallied a 5-7 record, the worst since 2013, with his retirement rumors bubbling hot in Salt Lake City. But he quickly put those rumors to rest. “We’re back,” he said, signalling renewed determination. Now, with dual-threat QB Josiah Jefferson in town, Whittingham is ready for an explosive season. “We should be the best offensive line since I’ve been at the University of Utah, which has been forever,” he added.

What is Kyle Whittingham’s net worth?

As of 2024, Kyle Whittingham’s net worth is estimated at $6.9 million for this season. His base salary is $5.4 million, but an added bonus of $500,000 from the university’s Under Armour Agreement, coupled with another million from Utah’s multi-media rights sponsor, JMI Sports, equals $6.9 million, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. That being said, the incentive-based compensation is not included in this.

Kyle Whittingham’s contract breakdown

He earns $6.9 million as the head coach of the Utah Utes. Before the latest contract update, Kyle Whittingham’s contract outlined a five-year role as a special assistant to the University’s athletic director, with a $995,000 pay. But under the new terms, he will get $3.45 million annually for a two-year term as a special assistant. Adding to that, he will be obligated to provide consultation, attend speaking engagements, and fundraising events. He will also need to meet with donors and other prospective donors.

The new terms also lay out an update on whether he will ever be relieved from his position. Earlier, he would have received $3 million, but now the figure has climbed up to $4 million. But it comes with its own set of conditions.

Now, Whittingham has a deadline to inform the university regarding his retirement plans. And there’s more to that. If the Utes make it up to the big championship game, Whittingham needs to provide written notification to the university about his retirement plans. And if the program goes to the conference championship game, he’ll have to decide before December 8, 2025. Given that if he fails to meet the deadline, the content of the contract will revert to the original language.

If he retires, he will get a lump sum amount, which will be equal to his base salary, plus the amounts from JMI and Under Armour, minus $4,975,000, according to the Desert News.

Aside from the health and retirement plans, his kids and grandkids will be eligible for free tuition at the University of Utah. Moreover, two automobiles, including insurance and gasoline, will be provided for the primary automobile. The contract also provides a membership to the Salt Lake Country Club and a private stadium box for his family for all home football games.

What is Kyle Whittingham’s salary?

Aside from the $6.9 million salary, he is eligible to earn a bonus of a whopping $1,000,000 if the Utes earn a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. For participation in the non-College Football Playoff bowl game, the number would climb up to $150,000. For a non-CFP bowl game win, he would earn another $100,000. Not just that, each win in the CFP will earn him an incentive-based bonus.

A first-round appearance would get him $500,000. The number keeps increasing for each consecutive round. So, it’s $600,000 for a quarterfinal appearance, a$750,000 for the semifinal appearance, and $900,000 for the national championship appearance. And if the Utes are successful in clinching the natty, Whittingham will rake in a lump-sum amount of $1,000,000. And there’s more to it.

His deal also includes a max bonus of $750,000 if Utah’s NCAA Academic Progress Rate is at least 980 or if they achieve at least an 80% graduation success rate. Another $150,000 bonus will be added if Utah is the final-year-end AP Top 25 poll. Whittingham is also eligible to rake in $25,000 if the Utes find a place in the top 25 of the CFP rankings and another $15,000 if the Utes are listed in the Top 25 of the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll at any point of the season.

His contract is pretty detailed for every achievement. So, if he earns the National Coach of the Year award, he will get $250,000 and $1000,000 if he is named the Big 12 Coach of the Year or co-coach of the year. Wait..that’s not the end of the list.

His contract also mentions a ‘budget bonus.’ This would allow him to earn $25,000 if the costs of the program float under the budget for the year by $50,000, and an additional $5,000 for each additional $50,000 increment, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Kyle Whittingham’s career earnings

His career record stands at 162-79.

Year Team Total Earnings 2024 Utah $6,525,000 2023 Utah $6,325,000 2022 Utah $6,000,000 2021 Utah $5,200,000 2020 Utah $4,634,178 2018 Utah $4,002,917 2015 Utah $3,787,917

Kyle Whittingham’s brand endorsements

As for brand endorsements, he, as an employee of the University of Utah, will receive $1 million from JMI Sports and $500,000 from Under Armour for the use of his Name, Image, and Likeness factor in the promotion of the Outfitter and its products.

Kyle Whittingham’s investments and business ventures

Not an investment, but Kyle Whittingham donated money to the Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin Family Scholarship. This endowment was established by the University of Utah Athletics Department to honor Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin, who was a former Utah football player and a supporter of the program for many years. Whittingham and Urban Meyer were among the first individuals to donate to the fund. Other than the above endowment, no other investment or business venture is publicly disclosed.