What Is Landon Robinson’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Navy senior nose guard Landon Robinson is a genetic freak, earning Navy’s First Defensive All-American in fifty years. The 6-foot, 287-pounder is a wrecking ball on the defensive line. His incredible strength and athleticism make him a rare specimen, and it’s important to know about the roots where he gets this from. Here’s everything you need to know about his ethnicity, religion, nationality, and more.

What is Landon Robinson’s ethnicity?

Landon Robinson is an Ohio native, born and raised in Fairlawn, Ohio. He is the son of Lance Robinson and Patrice Robinson. His father, Lance, attended Kent State University and was a member of the gymnastics team. His mother is from Ohio State, who has been the biggest supporter of Robinson’s growth as a football player.

Lance’s freaky body frame and exceptional physical abilities have their roots since he was young, from his father’s gym. He grew up as a multi-sport athlete who wrestled, ran track, and played baseball and football in high school at Copley, Ohio.

He is a die-hard fan of the movie “The Karate Kid” and started practicing those stretches and flips in his backyard while watching it. Robinson has always been a workout freak and an all-around athlete at the youth level. What he started on the mats in his backyard took his footwork to the next level.

“When he was in second or third grade, Landon started this practice of writing his goals down on sticky notes. Notes like ‘get all A’s’ or ‘study for this or that test’,” Patrice Robinson said. “He would put a check mark on each one after the goal was achieved. Whenever he had checked every one of those notes, he would start a new list. As a teenager, he started putting those notes all over his wall. That said something to me that became my new norm as a mom, watching a child who was focused and planning to achieve.”

He always wanted to be a naval officer, so he joined the Naval Academy Preparatory School in 2021, after graduating from Copley High School, declining offers from 20 FCS programs. He played multiple sports and was a football team captain in his junior and senior years. Now, he is assigned to be a USMC officer.

What is Landon Robinson’s religion?

Landon Robinson is a devotee of Christianity. He credits God for what he has become and fears only God. His social media biography is an example of it, referencing Psalm 27:1, which says, “The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”

You will see a Bible reference in many of his comments, and it’s a visual proof of how strong his belief in Christianity is.

What is Landon Robinson’s nationality?

Landon Robinson is an American native, born and brought up in the state of Ohio. His father and mother also belong there, and are American nationals. There is not much information publicly available about his grandparents’ roots. He has two brothers, Logan Robinson, who attends Kent State University, and Lawson Robinson, who studies at Fort Island Primary School. Almost every member of their family lives within the state of Ohio.