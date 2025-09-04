What Is LJ Martin’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

When Stanford’s legendary coach David Shaw stepped down in 2022, LJ Martin had a big decision to make. The 6-foot-2, three-star tailback from El Paso had once pledged to the Cardinal, and his mom, Genevieve, was all in. But BYU caught his eye. Coach Harvey Unga didn’t push; he simply said, “The offer’s there, commit when you’re ready.” That trust, plus the Cougars’ staff showing they valued him on and off the field, sealed the deal. Following that, Martin flipped, signed early, and waited until February to share the news with friends. “I had to convince my mom a little bit,” he said, “but it’s worked out pretty good so far.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Literally. In just three years, LJ Martin has gone from breakout star to BYU powerhouse. Yes, he tore up Portland State for 131 yards on only eight carries and hasn’t slowed since. Now a junior, the Doak Walker preseason watchlist talent racked up 718 yards last season, earning Alamo Bowl offensive MVP honors. But Martin brings more than numbers; he’s embraced BYU’s culture and community. Now with skill, heart, and character, LJ Martin is ready to turn every game into a statement. But let’s go back to where it all began.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is LJ Martin from, and what is his nationality?

LJ Martin is a rising American star for the BYU Cougars. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, he made waves at Canutillo High School as a standout athlete. And interestingly, sports run in his blood: his dad, John, shone in basketball, and his mom, Genevieve, dominated in softball. Given that from a young age, Martin was all about speed, strength, and hustle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, choosing BYU wasn’t just about football; it was about a culture and values that matched his own.

AD

What is LJ Martin’s ethnicity?

Well, LJ Martin comes from a winning mix. His dad is African American and a former college basketball standout. His mom is Hispanic and a softball star in her own right. And that’s why the field showcases his innate sports talent. Now, this diverse athletic heritage shaped Martin into the dynamic BYU running back fans see today.

Is LJ Martin African-American?

Okay, faith drives LJ Martin. As a committed Christian, he once said, “It’s been extremely important. Just waking up and praying every day and thanking God for the day he has given me… knowing that he has a plan for me and just trusting him throughout it all.”

Even though he isn’t a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his values fit right in at BYU, where faith is part of the campus heartbeat. Honestly, for Martin, belief isn’t just personal; it’s part of how he lives and plays every day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

LJ Martin’s upbringing deeply shaped his faith and character. Raised in a disciplined, sports-focused family, as a Hispanic-American softball standout, he learned hard work, respect, and leadership early. And then, BYU’s values and genuine community resonated with him; as Martin said, “The people there… I felt they are genuine people and want the best for you.” These roots continue to guide him both on and off the field.