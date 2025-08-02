What is Mark Stoops’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Kentucky Wildcats HC

When you speak of consistency in college football, Mark Stoops is one of the personalities who comes to everyone’s mind. Not only has he made Kentucky a legitimate SEC powerhouse, but he’s done it while ascending the salary scale in earnest. The man has transitioned from underdog head coach to one of the sport’s highest-paid monikers, and as of 2025, his bankroll shows every inch of that work. Wildcat fans adore him for his allegiance, and the athletic department? Well, they’ve paid plenty to have him stick around.

In a profession where coaches tend to bounce from team to team in pursuit of paydays, Stoops has established something enduring in Lexington. He’s not only the all-time wins leader at Kentucky, but also the man who uttered, “Why not us?” and followed it with bowl victories and 10-win campaigns. He has been leading Kentucky as head coach since 2013, amassing a record of 77–73 overall with the Wildcats. So, what is that sort of loyalty and success valued at? Let’s dissect Mark Stoops’ net worth, salary figures, contract figures, and the cash he’s earned on the sidelines.

What is Mark Stoops’ net worth?

Mark Stoops’ net worth is now estimated at approximately $9 million in 2025. That amount represents his annual salary as Kentucky’s head coach, which is at the upper echelons of college football coach salaries. While estimates of net worth tend to differ, some place it closer to $2.5 million. In all practicality, his worth is based on his $9 million salary, incentive from a contract, and decades of program-building success.

Mark Stoops’ contract breakdown

In November 2022, Kentucky locked Stoops down with an extension through June 2031, solidifying him as the centerpiece of the program for years to come. That move didn’t just guarantee stability; it came with a fat raise, too. Stoops’ new deal placed him in the top 10 of college football coaching salaries.

The agreement has postseason bonuses, including a $100,000 non-New Year’s Six bowl bonus, a NY6 appearance bonus of $350,000, and an enormous $800,000 for a national title. There are retention bonuses included, just in case other schools get sniffing.

What is Mark Stoops’ salary?

Stoops’ contract pays him approximately $9 million annually, which places him in the top range of college football head coaches. It consists of a base salary of $8.6 million and a base pay kicker of $400,000.

Mark Stoops

Contract Duration – 3 years Total Value: $27,020,000

Year Salary 2025 $9,000,000 (est.) 2024 $9,010,000 2023 $9,010,000

Mark Stoops’ Career Earnings

Over the last decade, Stoops has been steadily cashing in on the success he’s built at Kentucky. Factoring in bonuses, previous contracts, and incentives, his career earnings are now comfortably north of $60 million, with more to come as his current deal plays out.

Year Team Total Earnings 2016 Kentucky $3,753,600 2017 Kentucky $3,753,600 2018 Kentucky $6,603,600 2019 Kentucky $6,871,600 2020 Kentucky $6,933,600 2021 Kentucky $7,133,600 2022 Kentucky $10,253,600 2023 Kentucky $9,010,000 2024 Kentucky $9,010,000 2025 Kentucky $9,000,000 (est.)

Mark Stoops’ Brand Endorsements

Unlike some coaches who cash in on big national deals, Stoops keeps it relatively local and low-key. Still, he’s had long-standing ties with Nike as part of Kentucky’s apparel deal and likely has smaller regional endorsements through the university and community.

Brand Name Signing Year Nike 2013

Mark Stoops’ Investments and Business Ventures

When he’s not plotting football on the sidelines, Mark Stoops is building his mark off the field in secret. He and his wife, Chantel, are investors in Old Wm. Tarr Bourbon, a small-batch distillery in Lexington, and Stoops, a business partner in the RD1 Spirits venture, a $5 million bourbon/venue development with a VIP “Mark Stoops room.” While he maintains the bulk of his financial priorities on coaching, these in-state ventures demonstrate Stoops putting money into Kentucky’s culture and future.