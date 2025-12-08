brand-logo
What Is Matt Campbell’s Salary? Penn State Contract Details Explored

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 8, 2025 | 12:55 PM EST

What Is Matt Campbell's Salary? Penn State Contract Details Explored

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 8, 2025 | 12:55 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Matt Campbell’s move from Iowa State to Happy Valley already seemed like a bold start, but nothing compares to the moment the paperwork becomes official. When Penn State’s Board of Trustees met for a brief, decisive meeting on Monday morning, one of the most important hires in recent program history was discreetly finalized in just four minutes when the Committee on Equity and Human Resources overwhelmingly approved Campbell’s eight-year contract.

In a recent X post, Dylan Dawson reported, “Penn State’s Board of Trustees has approved Matt Campbell’s contract: 8 years, $70.5M + incentives.”

The figures, which were not disclosed in the meeting, were revealed soon after: an 8-year contract for $70.5 million with incentives. As per reports, Penn State Athletics and Campbell reached an agreement on Friday night. But the school could not formally welcome Campbell as HC until the board gave its permission. After 12th-year head coach James Franklin was fired, athletic director Pat Kraft conducted a lengthy 54-day search that ultimately led Penn State to Campbell.

(This is a developing story…)

