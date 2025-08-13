brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

What Is Matt Rhule’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Nebraska HC

ByRudransh Atri

Aug 13, 2025 | 6:30 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Matt Rhule’s journey reads like a football odyssey. Born and raised in New York City, he carved his playing days as a linebacker at Penn State from 1994–97 before sliding right into coaching with the Nittany Lions as a volunteer assistant. His path wound through the college ranks, peaked in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers from 2020–22, and landed him in Lincoln as the head coach of Nebraska in late 2022.

Now in his second season with the Cornhuskers, Rhule is steering a proud program through the ever-shifting landscape of modern college football. His current overall record is 59–56 (college) and 11–27 (NFL). But off the field? His contract, salary, and career earnings stack up like a blue-chip recruit list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Matt Rhule’s net worth

As of 2025, Matt Rhule’s net worth is estimated between $24 million and $26 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This figure blends his high-value Nebraska contract, his lucrative Panthers deal, and endorsement income. When Nebraska signed him on November 26, 2022, the Cornhuskers didn’t just hire a coach—they bought into an eight-year rebuild blueprint.

Matt Rhule’s contract breakdown

Rhule inked an eight-year, $74 million deal with Nebraska in November 2022, one of the richest in Big Ten history. His paychecks are designed to balloon in later years, creating a retention-driven structure that rewards program stability. He earned $5.5 million in 2023 and will hit $12.5 million by 2030 if he rides out the deal. There’s also a $1 million retention bonus for staying past certain milestones—March 1, 2025; March 1, 2027; March 1, 2029; and Dec. 31, 2030.

YearSalary
2025$7.5 million
2026$8.5 million
2027$10 million
2028$11.5 million
2029$12 million
2030$12.5 million

Top Stories

1

Aaron Rodgers Quietly Fades Away After Mike Tomlin Announced Decision on Steelers QB

2

High School Basketball Players Were Asked to Choose Between Caitlin Clark & Paige Bueckers; the Answer Wasn’t Even Close

3

Kevin Stefanski Confirms Shedeur Sanders’ Fate After Browns Released Unofficial Depth Chart

4

Upsetting Condition of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Sport Brought to Light as Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Continues Pay Struggles

5

Caitlin Clark Admits Discontent Over WNBA Troubles Linked to a Hall of Famer

6

Caitlin Clark Stops Fever Coach in Ref Altercation as Paige Bueckers Faces Fresh Allegations

Matt Rhule’s salary

Coach NameContract DurationTotal Value
Matt Rhule8 years  $74 million

What’s your perspective on:

Can Matt Rhule's patient approach restore Nebraska's glory days, or is it just wishful thinking?

Have an interesting take?

YearSalary (USD)
2025$7.5 million
2024$6.5 million
2023$5.5 million

Matt Rhule’s career earnings

In Carolina, Matt Rhule made roughly $8.8 million per season, sixth among the NFL’s highest for coaches at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

YearTeamTotal Earnings
2020Carolina Panthers$8,800,000
2021Carolina Panthers$8,800,000
2022Carolina Panthers$8,800,000
2023Nebraska Cornhuskers$5,500,000
2024Nebraska Cornhuskers$6,500,000
2025Nebraska Cornhuskers$7,500,000

Matt Rhule’s brand endorsements

Rhule’s off-field portfolio is unique—he’s less about cash-in commercials and more about meaningful impact. He’s publicly donated his entire $4 million in bonuses and endorsement earnings to charitable causes, making him one of the few big-name coaches to give away such a sum. His most notable brand partnership came when he signed with Nike in 2013, a relationship that dates back to his Temple days and continues through Nebraska’s Nike apparel deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Matt Rhule’s investments and business ventures

Unlike some high-profile coaches who branch into restaurants or media companies, Rhule’s business footprint could be measured and long-term. His focus, perhaps, can be suggested towards diversified investments rather than flashy startups, with financial advisors managing a portfolio that leans into real estate and conservative equity growth. This steady approach mirrors his coaching philosophy—patient build, strong foundation, no shortcuts. It’s the same mindset Nebraska fans are banking on to restore Big Red to national relevance.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Matt Rhule's patient approach restore Nebraska's glory days, or is it just wishful thinking?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved