What Is Matt Rhule’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Nebraska HC

Matt Rhule’s journey reads like a football odyssey. Born and raised in New York City, he carved his playing days as a linebacker at Penn State from 1994–97 before sliding right into coaching with the Nittany Lions as a volunteer assistant. His path wound through the college ranks, peaked in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers from 2020–22, and landed him in Lincoln as the head coach of Nebraska in late 2022.
Now in his second season with the Cornhuskers, Rhule is steering a proud program through the ever-shifting landscape of modern college football. His current overall record is 59–56 (college) and 11–27 (NFL). But off the field? His contract, salary, and career earnings stack up like a blue-chip recruit list.
Matt Rhule’s net worth
As of 2025, Matt Rhule’s net worth is estimated between $24 million and $26 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This figure blends his high-value Nebraska contract, his lucrative Panthers deal, and endorsement income. When Nebraska signed him on November 26, 2022, the Cornhuskers didn’t just hire a coach—they bought into an eight-year rebuild blueprint.
Matt Rhule’s contract breakdown
Rhule inked an eight-year, $74 million deal with Nebraska in November 2022, one of the richest in Big Ten history. His paychecks are designed to balloon in later years, creating a retention-driven structure that rewards program stability. He earned $5.5 million in 2023 and will hit $12.5 million by 2030 if he rides out the deal. There’s also a $1 million retention bonus for staying past certain milestones—March 1, 2025; March 1, 2027; March 1, 2029; and Dec. 31, 2030.
|Year
|Salary
|2025
|$7.5 million
|2026
|$8.5 million
|2027
|$10 million
|2028
|$11.5 million
|2029
|$12 million
|2030
|$12.5 million
Matt Rhule’s salary
|Coach Name
|Contract Duration
|Total Value
|Matt Rhule
|8 years
|$74 million
|Year
|Salary (USD)
|2025
|$7.5 million
|2024
|$6.5 million
|2023
|$5.5 million
Matt Rhule’s career earnings
In Carolina, Matt Rhule made roughly $8.8 million per season, sixth among the NFL’s highest for coaches at the time.
|Year
|Team
|Total Earnings
|2020
|Carolina Panthers
|$8,800,000
|2021
|Carolina Panthers
|$8,800,000
|2022
|Carolina Panthers
|$8,800,000
|2023
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|$5,500,000
|2024
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|$6,500,000
|2025
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|$7,500,000
Matt Rhule’s brand endorsements
Rhule’s off-field portfolio is unique—he’s less about cash-in commercials and more about meaningful impact. He’s publicly donated his entire $4 million in bonuses and endorsement earnings to charitable causes, making him one of the few big-name coaches to give away such a sum. His most notable brand partnership came when he signed with Nike in 2013, a relationship that dates back to his Temple days and continues through Nebraska’s Nike apparel deal.
Matt Rhule’s investments and business ventures
Unlike some high-profile coaches who branch into restaurants or media companies, Rhule’s business footprint could be measured and long-term. His focus, perhaps, can be suggested towards diversified investments rather than flashy startups, with financial advisors managing a portfolio that leans into real estate and conservative equity growth. This steady approach mirrors his coaching philosophy—patient build, strong foundation, no shortcuts. It’s the same mindset Nebraska fans are banking on to restore Big Red to national relevance.
