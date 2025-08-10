Michael Locksley is transforming Maryland football into straight up powerhouse. After honing his skills under Nick Saban at Alabama—winning a national championship and the 2018 Broyles Award—Locksley has turned the Terps into winners. Since his arrival, Maryland won three consecutive winning seasons (2021-23) and won bowl games each year for the first time in program history. With 16 victories in the past two seasons, Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten, demonstrating that Locksley is making a real impact and the Terps are finally achieving sustained success.

But success brings salary considerations and significant contract talks. Let’s explore how his extensive tenure results in substantial earnings, contract specifics, and the continuous pressure to maintain Iowa’s competitive edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Michael Locksley’s net worth?

Michael Locksley is hitting the jackpot as he revitalizes Maryland football. His contract extension brings his total worth to $30.5 million, earning him an average of $6.1 million annually over five years. By the fifth year, Locksley’s salary rises to $6.7 million, with the possibility of an additional year. But the financial gains extend further; Locksley can earn performance bonuses, potentially reaching $1.525 million, similar to his previous deal. As Maryland’s success continues, these incentives could accumulate rapidly, rewarding the coach for transforming the program into a winning team.

AD

Now, let’s dive into his contract and break it down further.

Michael Locksley’s Contract Breakdown

Michael Locksley has secured a five-year contract extension with Maryland, keeping him with the Terps through the 2027 season, with a possible extension to 2028 based on team performance. His base salary begins at $5.5 million (2023), increasing by $300,000 annually, averaging $6.1 million over the contract’s duration. By 2027, Locksley’s salary will reach $6.7 million, excluding any extensions or bonuses, demonstrating Maryland’s commitment to his program vision.



But here’s the kicker: Locksley can earn up to $1.525 million in performance bonuses tied to bowl wins and specific achievements. The contract also includes an automatic one-year extension if Maryland achieves seven wins in a season, ensuring stability for both parties. This deal brings Locksley’s net worth to approximately $30.5 million, highlighting Maryland’s confidence in his ability to maintain the Terps’ competitiveness.

What is Michael Locksley’s Salary?

Michael Locksley had a $5.5 million base salary in 2023, it increases by $300K annually, bringing his average yearly compensation to roughly $6.1 million, and culminating in a $6.7 million payout in the final year. This extension underscores Maryland’s commitment to Locksley, recognizing his success in transforming the program into a consistent winner.

On top of that Locksley can earn up to $1.525 million in bonuses tied to bowl victories, regular-season achievements, and other milestones. These incentives complement his base salary, rewarding team success and his coaching expertise. With an estimated net worth of $30.5 million stemming from this agreement alone, Locksley’s compensation reflects his value and Maryland’s confidence in his continued leadership.

Michael Locksley’s Career Earnings

Year Team Total Earnings 2024 Maryland $5.8 million 2023 Maryland $5.5 million 2022 Maryland $4 million 2021 Maryland $2.53 million 2020 Maryland $2.47 million 2019 Maryland $2.5 million 2018 Alabama $1.2 million

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the brands endorsed by Michael Locksley?

Think coaching is all a coach does? Think again. Michael Locksley is making power plays on and off the gridiron. He’s in a strong partnership with Under Armour, Maryland’s very own sports brand, releasing exclusive “Terrapin Throwback” gear that honors the university’s history while supporting the One Maryland Collective. This group empowers student-athletes to capitalize on NIL opportunities, and Locksley further collaborates with Under Armour to champion diversity via the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. It’s about giving back and creating equity.

And who could forget the iconic mayo bath? After securing a victory against NC State in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Locksley didn’t just celebrate—he dove into the tradition of being drenched in mayonnaise. It’s a bizarre, unforgettable moment that connects to the bowl’s sponsor, with Locksley fully participating, proving he’s more than just strategy. That mayo splash? Truly iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Locksley’s Investments and Business Ventures

Don’t expect any headline-grabbing business ventures or hidden investments from Michael Locksley. As his energy is completely dedicated to coaching and developing Maryland’s football program. Though his Towson University background in business and marketing suggests he could pursue off-field opportunities, but his current priority is mentoring his players and leading them to a title run. It’s clear that football is his sole focus.

But beyond the game, Locksley remains committed to community and charitable endeavors, avoiding the lure of major business ventures. He’s driven to make a real difference in the locker room and around campus. You won’t find any secret investments here, just a coach single-mindedly devoted to leading Maryland to a successful season. This year, look for that focus to translate into victories.