What Is Michael Lombardi’s Salary at UNC? All About 7-Figure Contract That Ends in 2028

Michael Lombardi just made headlines. The three-time Super Bowl champion with over 30 years of NFL experience has taken on a groundbreaking role in college football. After decades of working with NFL powerhouses like the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Cleveland Browns, Lombardi stepped into a new chapter. He is now the General Manager for Bill Belichick’s first year at the University of North Carolina football program in December 2024.

Lombardi expressed heartfelt enthusiasm about the opportunity, calling Chapel Hill “a magical place” and considering it “a dream come true” to help restore greatness to UNC football. Lombardi is essentially the architect helping Belichick build an NFL-style operation in the college setting. Belichick’s hire was a seismic shock to college football, and with Lombardi’s three decades of NFL experience, the duo aims to “build a pro team,” as Lombardi puts it. So it’s safe to say that Lombardi is Bill Belichick’s trusted right hand and top adviser. But let’s talk money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Michael Lombardi’s salary at UNC?

Lombardi signed a three-year deal with the Tar Heels, securing his position through January 2028 with a salary of $1,500,000 per year. For a college football program, that’s a hefty investment, signaling that UNC was going all in. He is now the highest-paid college football executive around. He inked a three-year deal that started in December 2024 and runs through January 2028. Beyond the base salary, there are some intriguing extras tucked into his contract that show how serious UNC is about tapping into his NFL pedigree to build a winning program.

AD

Lombardi’s deal includes a $10,000 signing bonus and $15,000 relocation expenses to make the move to Chapel Hill smoother. He gets a vehicle allowance, too. It’s up to $7,500 per month, that’s because of the high-profile nature of his role. Now, the performance bonuses stack on top of that base money, rewarding Lombardi handsomely if UNC cracks the top ranks. The calculations go like this: one month’s salary for making a “non-elite” bowl game, one and a half months for an “elite” non-College Football Playoff (CFP) bowl, two months for hitting either the College Football Playoff or the ACC Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And lastly, this one’s huge. An additional two-month salary bonus for a top-25 national finish. And wait, most impressively, two more months if UNC captures a national title. So if everything clicks perfectly and the Tar Heels win the ultimate prize, Lombardi could boost his earnings well north of $2 million over the next few years. His salary places him just behind Bill Belichick, who makes $10 million as head coach, but ahead of other top assistants and coordinators within the UNC football program.

All about 7-Figure contract that ends in 2028

From the moment UNC hired Michael Lombardi, it was clear they weren’t just tweaking around the edges. He signed on July 13, 2025. And Lombardi’s deal spans for three years, officially running from December 14, 2024, through January 15, 2028. So, it’s pretty clear that UNC was not swinging for the fences. And Belichick, in classic fashion, wanted trusted, experienced hands helping him drag the Tar Heels into a pro-style era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But why the big bucks? UNC isn’t paying for a business-as-usual administrator. They want an architect who can help Belichick turn the Tar Heels into what they openly call the “33rd NFL team.” Interestingly, Lombardi’s contract and responsibilities position him as the program’s general manager. But his official “working title” is reportedly “Academic Coordinator.” It’s an unusual label that likely reflects administrative or NCAA compliance considerations rather than the scale of his influence.

Lombardi’s briefings with reporters make it clear that they are in here for the long haul. This program is about building from the inside out, controlling the line of scrimmage, and approaching player evaluation and development with the rigor of a pro football operation. The move has drawn plenty of attention and opinions. Some fans are shocked, some skeptical, and others thrilled at the audacity. This contract also symbolizes UNC’s broader ambition. That is to restore the football program’s former glory and compete consistently for ACC titles and national championships.