What Is Michael Taaffe’s NIL Valuation in 2025, Deals With the Texas Longhorns and Career Earnings

Michael Taaffe came into Texas as a walk-on from Westlake High School and wasted no time making his mark, both on and off the field. In 2023, he earned an honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team and was selected as Lamborghini Austin’s 2024 NIL partner. But that’s not the first for one of Texas’ most popular defensive players. Before that, he had already signed three NIL deals, and his on-field performance matches his popularity.

Before getting injured following the Kentucky win, he racked up 28 solo tackles this season. That’s why Sarkisian said, “I don’t know if necessarily ‘quiet’ is the right word, but there’s a confidence that Michael Taaffe provides when he’s on the field.” Now, while his potential comeback against Vanderbilt is making headlines, his name, image, and likeness are sparking the spotlight.

Michael Taaffe’s Contract

As a Texas student-athlete, Michael Taaffe would normally have four years of NCAA eligibility. But there’s an exception: players can receive an extra year of eligibility through a “redshirt” season, and Taaffe took advantage of that. In 2021, he didn’t play in games but practiced with the team. Starting in 2022, he took the field and played in nearly 13 games over three consecutive seasons. Now, this season, he is playing as a fifth-year senior for the Longhorns, and he has already made quite an impression.

Even while sidelined with a thumb injury, his play earned him a spot as a semifinalist for the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award, recognized by both the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Jim Thorpe Association. Although he had limited action in 2025, in 2024, he started all 16 games, racking up 78 tackles. He also made history as the only Longhorn to record an interception and a forced fumble in the same game against Vanderbilt. Now, while Taaffe’s presence on the field leaves a lasting mark, it would not come without a paycheck.

What is Michael Taaffe’s salary?

In the new NIL era, while colleges can directly pay student-athletes, the exact amount Michael Taaffe earned is not publicly available. But his NIL deals and endorsements have definitely brought him a handsome sum. Still, the most intriguing part?

After forgoing the 2025 NFL Draft, he returned to play for the Longhorns and this season, he’s already inked a deal with Sonic, showing that his comeback is paying off. He even received a luxury car from a deal he signed with Lamborghini Austin. But after the 2024 season expired, his NIL valuation is definitely worth watching.

Michael Taaffe’s NIL deal net worth

Michael Taaffe, an All-American safety, has an impressive NIL valuation of $468,000, according to On3 as of June 2025. Reports suggest this season, he’s on track to break the $500,000 mark as one of the nation’s best returning safeties. And that makes total sense because his value keeps climbing as deals continue to stack up. Looks like Taaffe’s off-field impact is nearly as big as his on-field presence.

Last season, Michael Taaffe signed deals with Dell Medical Center, Austin YMCA, and SAFE. He also partnered with SeatGeek. Since then, this season, he has also made an impact. His Sonic deal put him front and center in a commercial for the “Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes” campaign. Taaffe’s social media reach has also boosted brands like Mizzen+Main and Kingsford. Now, while he’s proving his off-field popularity, the question is: who has made the bigger impact among them?

Michael Taaffe’s top NIL sponsors

While Texas’s star safety has already secured several impressive deals since joining the program, Michael Taaffe’s NIL seems poised to attract even more brands in the future, thanks to his 62.1K followers. But some of his deals aren’t just about the paycheck or popularity.

As a key leader for Steve Sarkisian, the Austin native had used his platform to drive change in the community. He had been at the forefront of Texas Against Fentanyl, educating people about the dangers of the drug. Due to that, Taaffe has also teamed up with Crime Stoppers of Houston for their ‘Million for Million’ Campaign. Now, while his influence goes far beyond tackles, his community service hasn’t stopped there. It continues through his partnerships.

Partnering with local fast-food chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand, Taaffe showed support for those affected by the floods before the start of this season. Now, while his good work looks set to continue, we may see this star shine again against Vanderbilt.