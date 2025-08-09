What is Mike Gundy’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Oklahoma State HC

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy isn’t sweating the pressure; that’s a young man’s game. “I felt pressure probably like Years 2, 3 or 4 because I was a young coach without a second contract,” Gundy told CBS Sports. Now heading into his 21st season, second only to Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz in FBS tenure, Gundy is a seasoned veteran nearing 60. But this year, the heat is on. CBS Sports’ Hot Seat Rankings peg him as the second-hottest coach in Power Four football — right behind his Bedlam rival, Brent Venables. So, the countdown is on for Gundy’s next big move. But with all his hard work making dreams come true, there’s definitely a huge payday involved—any idea what that looks like?

What is Mike Gundy’s net worth?

While the exact figure of Mike Gundy’s net worth isn’t public, his long tenure and consistent success suggest it’s steadily on the rise. And Gundy is a true Oklahoma State legend—both on the field as a former Cowboys QB and off it as the HC. His coaching climb started back in 1990 at OSU, quickly moving up from WRs coach to OC. Then, after brief stops at Baylor and Maryland, he returned home in 2001 and took the helm as HC in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, Gundy has racked up an impressive 166–79 record, crowned by a Big 12 title in 2011 and a slew of coaching awards. Given that with a hefty $7.5 M (in 2022) annual salary, Gundy’s blend of grit and consistency has made him a powerhouse figure in CFB.

AD

Mike Gundy’s salary and contract breakdown

Mike Gundy’s new contract brings some major changes.

Approved by the Oklahoma A&M Colleges Board of Regents, it focuses on ramping up fundraising and donor engagement, along with setting the stage for a future succession plan. Well, the deal drops his salary by $1 M to $6.875 M for the first year, but adds a $125 K raise each year through 2028. On top of that, this contract also ditches the old perpetual 5-year rollover, marking a fresh four-year term ending after the 2028 season. So, the $1 M pay cut will go toward revenue sharing when the NCAA’s antitrust settlement kicks in.

But the road to this contract shift wasn’t smooth.

After a tough 3-9 season—the worst in his 20-year tenure—the board held a special meeting to discuss Gundy’s future. While talks of dismissal fizzled, intense negotiations between Gundy, AD Mike Weiberg, and OSU President Kayse Schrum led to the new deal. However, the buyout terms took a major hit too, switching from a scaled payout of over $25 M to a flat $15 M for the next 3 years, dropping further to $10 M in 2028.

Now, this contract rewrite signals a new era for Gundy and OSU football.

Mike Gundy’s career earnings

Year Team Base Earnings 2016 Oklahoma State Cowboys $4,500,000 2017 Oklahoma State Cowboys $4,700,000 2018 Oklahoma State Cowboys $5,000,000 2019 Oklahoma State Cowboys $5,250,000 2020 Oklahoma State Cowboys $6,000,000 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboys $6,500,000 2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys $7,000,000 2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys $7,500,000 2024 Oklahoma State Cowboys $6,875,000

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A look at Mike Gundy’s college and professional career

Mike Gundy’s football roots run deep in Midwest City, Oklahoma. As a standout high school QB, he earned Oklahoma Player of the Year before choosing Oklahoma State over rival Oklahoma. Following that, he quickly became OSU’s all-time leading passer and led the Cowboys to multiple bowl wins, throwing nearly 50 TDs and racking up 8,000 yards. And after graduating in 1990, Gundy jumped into coaching at his alma mater.

Starting as a position coach, Gundy rose to offensive coordinator before brief stops at Baylor and Maryland. Then he returned to OSU in 2001 and became HC in 2004. Despite a tough start, Gundy transformed the program, leading the Cowboys to bowl victories and a dominant run between 2008 and 2017 with 96 wins — OSU’s most successful stretch in decades.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the brands endorsed by Mike Gundy?

So far, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy hasn’t landed any official brand endorsements. While fans have created plenty of merchandise celebrating the coach, no formal partnerships have been announced. But he did stir the spotlight when he wore a One America News (OAN) T-shirt, although that didn’t translate into any deals.

Now, with NIL opportunities growing every day, endorsements could be on the horizon, but Gundy’s focus remains strictly on football.